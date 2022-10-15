Café charges rude customers more than double for their drinks

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A café owner in Lancashire is charging rude customers more for their drinks in a bid to remind people of the importance of good manners.

Chaii Stop, in Preston, has introduced a new policy stating that customers will pay different amounts according to how polite they are at the time of placing their order.

Those who come in and simply say “desi chai” will be charged £5 per cup, while saying “desi chai please” will cost £3.

The politest customers, those who say “hello, desi chai please”, will get the drink for £1.90.

Usman Hussain, the owner of the café, which sells chai, doughnuts, street food and desserts, said the venue rarely has rude customers but the policy is helping enforce a “good vibes only” culture.

“I think it’s a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding,” Hussain said.

“Since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us.

“To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you’re a welcome guest in our home. It’s nice to have that respect reciprocated.”

Chaii Stop in Preston ( SWNS)

Staff at the café said they have noticed people coming into the café are significantly more friendly since the policy was implemented.

Hussain confessed that Chaii Stop is yet to charge someone the maximum price of £5 for a drink.

The chai menu ( SWNS)

“If a customer doesn’t use their manners I point to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely,” Hussain explained.

“A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they’re waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think.

Hussain added: “At the end of the day you never know what someone is going through to make them act rude, but it helps them to drop their guard. Any negativity gets left at the door.”