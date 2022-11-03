Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bounty fans are furious after it was announced that the chocolate bar would be removed from a select few tubs of Celebrations this holiday season.

On Thursday morning (3 November), Mars Wrigley announced that the divisive coconut-filled chocolate bar would be removed from some of the Celebrations tubs.

The company has partnered with Tesco to trial the No Bounty tubs.

Customers at select Tesco stores featuring the Christmas Market pop up will be able to exchange unused tubs bought in store that day for the new No Bounty Celebrations tub.

Additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy, and Maltesers bars will be added to the tubs to make up for the lack of Bounty chocolates.

Many fans are calling this decision “the worst idea since Brexit”.

Journalist Shaun Kitchener wrote: “Mark my words, the history books will not be kind to the vile anti-coconut lobby who got the Bounty removed from Celebrations. This is a dark day.”

Writer Rachel Hawkins added: “Good morning to everyone except the person who decided to remove Bounty’s from a tub of Celebrations.”

The new ‘No Bounty’ Celebrations tub (PA)

Another person wrote: “Unpopular opinion: Bounty are the best Celebrations.”

The hashtag #SaveBounty has also been trending on Twitter all morning.

“What the hell is wrong with people not liking Bounty? It’s one of the best chocolate bars, and a Celebrations tub is not one without it!” one more fan wrote.

This announcement comes after a poll found that 39 per cent of Britons wanted the chocolate banned from Celebrations tubs altogether, while 18 per cent said they would feel “irritated” if they opened a Celebrations tub only to find Bounty chocolates left.

A further 58 percent said finding only Bounty bars left in a tub would lead to a family argument, while 18 per cent said they would avoid romantic involvement with someone with different chocolate tastes to their own.

A quarter of the 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 surveyed said they liked Bounty bars the least out of all the Celebrations chocolates, and 28 per cent said coconut does “not belong in chocolate at all”.

However, the survey also found that the Bounty bar is a favourite for 18 per cent of Britons, which jumps to 38 per cent for the over-55 age group.