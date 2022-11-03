Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Celebrations to offer Bounty-free tubs this Christmas

The divisive chocolate has been removed from a select few tubs

Laura Hampson
Thursday 03 November 2022 07:51
Comments
'Falling for Christmas' Official Trailer.mp4

Celebrations tubs are a staple during the festive season, and now you will be able to buy them Bounty-free.

Mars Wrigley announced on Thursday morning (3 November) that the divisive coconut-filled chocolate bar would be removed from a select few Celebrations tubs.

The company has partnered with Tesco to trial the No Bounty tubs. Customers at select Tesco stores featuring the Christmas Market pop up will be able to exchange unused tubs bought in store that day for the new No Bounty Celebrations tub.

Additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy, and Maltesers bars will be added to the tubs to make up for the lack of Bounty chocolates.

It comes after a poll found that 39 per cent of Britons wanted the chocolate banned from Celebrations tubs altogether, while 18 per cent said they would feel “irritated” if they opened a Celebrations tub only to find Bounty chocolates left.

Recommended

A further 58 percent said finding only Bounty bars left in a tub would lead to a family argument, while 18 per cent said they would avoid romantic involvement with someone with different chocolate tastes to their own.

A quarter of the 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 surveyed said they liked Bounty bars the least out of all the Celebrations chocolates, and 28 per cent said coconut does “not belong in chocolate at all”.

However, the survey also found that the Bounty bar is a favourite for 18 per cent of Britons, which jumps to 38 per cent for the over-55 age group.

The No Bounty Celebrations tub will be available from select Tesco stores

(Mars Wrigley)

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s head of Celebrations festive cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.

Recommended

“Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

For those not near one of the 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, Tesco.com has details aout how to win a box of No Bounty Celebrations for yourself.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in