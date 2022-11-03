Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrations tubs are a staple during the festive season, and now you will be able to buy them Bounty-free.

Mars Wrigley announced on Thursday morning (3 November) that the divisive coconut-filled chocolate bar would be removed from a select few Celebrations tubs.

The company has partnered with Tesco to trial the No Bounty tubs. Customers at select Tesco stores featuring the Christmas Market pop up will be able to exchange unused tubs bought in store that day for the new No Bounty Celebrations tub.

Additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy, and Maltesers bars will be added to the tubs to make up for the lack of Bounty chocolates.

It comes after a poll found that 39 per cent of Britons wanted the chocolate banned from Celebrations tubs altogether, while 18 per cent said they would feel “irritated” if they opened a Celebrations tub only to find Bounty chocolates left.

A further 58 percent said finding only Bounty bars left in a tub would lead to a family argument, while 18 per cent said they would avoid romantic involvement with someone with different chocolate tastes to their own.

A quarter of the 2,000 people aged 18 to 65 surveyed said they liked Bounty bars the least out of all the Celebrations chocolates, and 28 per cent said coconut does “not belong in chocolate at all”.

However, the survey also found that the Bounty bar is a favourite for 18 per cent of Britons, which jumps to 38 per cent for the over-55 age group.

The No Bounty Celebrations tub will be available from select Tesco stores (Mars Wrigley)

Emily Owen, Mars Wrigley’s head of Celebrations festive cheer said: “Christmas is the time for giving – but it seems this year, the British public are keen for us to take away…Bounty.

“Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone! And to those loyal (and secret) Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

For those not near one of the 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, Tesco.com has details aout how to win a box of No Bounty Celebrations for yourself.