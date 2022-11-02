The advent calendars every wine lover needs to know about

Marked by the dulcet tones of Michael Bublé, mince pies, and mulled wine, the Christmas countdown is very nearly upon us. If you’re the type of person who struggles to get into the festive mood, there’s one thing that’ll certainly lift the spirits: an advent calendar.

No longer is it an industry reserved for chocolate countdowns, if you’re after something a little more indulgent, there’s plenty on offer. Laithwaites has luckily brought back its impressive range of advent calendars, including wine, beer, gin, and even food, so there’s plenty to choose from.

Head to Laithwaites.co.uk/advent to enjoy a very merry Christmas with one of its advent calendars

If it’s a glass of vino you enjoy of an evening, you can choose from a reds-only, whites-only, or mixed calendar – each one is filled with 23 quarter-size bottles of the brand’s bestselling wines – offering the perfect opportunity to sample some high-quality vino. And on Christmas Eve you’ll even be treated to half a bottle of champagne. Better still, until 31 October, you can pre-order most of the advent calendars for just £69.99.

But, owing to it being a seasonal sell-out, you’ll want to be quick to get your hands on this vino-filled wonder. So if you want to treat yourself (or a loved one), here’s everything you need to know about Laithwaites’s advent calendars for 2022.

Laithwaites wine advent calendar: £79.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

Calling all oenophiles, Laithwaites has curated a seriously impressive line-up of reds and whites for you to enjoy during the Christmas countdown. Spoiler alert: you’re in for a real treat with this one. To give you an idea of what to expect, on the first day of advent, you’ll unbox a quarter bottle of Cabalié, which the retailer describes as being a “smooth, richly spiced, black red”. You’ll also sample an Abbesse sauvignon blanc, The Gooseberry Bush, and lots more. With 24 different wines to taste, this really is the gift that will keep on giving. Cheers to that!

Buy now

Laithwaites red wine advent calendar: £79.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

Making sure your Christmas countdown is very merry indeed, Laithwaites has delivered the ideal red wine advent calendar, which features a carefully curated selection of different vino. You’ll be able to enjoy the likes of cabernet sauvignon, oak-aged rioja, and shiraz every single day of December. The pièce de résistance though is the fact on Christmas Eve there’ll be half a bottle of champagne waiting for you, along with a gift card offering a free bottle of prosecco with any order of six bottles.

Buy now

Laithwaites white wine advent calendar: £79.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

If you’re partial to a crisp, cold glass of white wine, Laithwaites has of course catered for you. The packaging couldn’t be more festive – displaying a Christmas scene that’s been inspired by some of the retailer’s favourite wine regions – and it features some of Laithwaites’s highlights. Without giving too much away, you can expect to unwrap classics as well as new discoveries from around the world, and much like the other two calendars, there’s even a half bottle of champagne for a special treat on Christmas Eve.

Buy now

Laithwaites fine wine advent calendar: £150, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

If you’re keen to take a journey through some of the most famous wines and regions, the Laithwaites fine wine advent calendar is the one for you. Hidden within the sophisticated packaging, there are 24 100ml pouches of Old World and New World wines. You’ll also spot some familiar winemakers, including Whispering Angel and Cloudy Bay. But what sets this one apart is the fact that each pouch has a tasting note, a serving suggestion, and a QR code so you can access detailed information on each wine.

Buy now

Laithwaites gin advent calendar: £83, Laithwaites.co.uk

(Laithwaites)

Let the festive season be gin with this advent calendar that’s bound to get you in the spirit of Christmas. With a selection of 24 miniature gins to enjoy, it offers the perfect opportunity to sample a wide range of flavours from top distillers. Better still, in other gin advent calendars, you tend to get a 3cl bottle, but with Laithwaites, you get a 5cl pour. Bottoms up!

Buy now

Head to Laithwaites.co.uk to enjoy a very merry Christmas with one of its advent calendars