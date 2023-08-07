Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pay day always seems too far away, but if you still want to eat like a king, we have it covered.

As part of our Budget Bites column – where we’ve teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month – we’ve brought you three seasonal dishes that make the most of your staple ingredients while keeping your fresh shopping list minimal.

This month, we’re elevating chicken wings and pork mince to new heights across three meals that don’t skimp on flavour.

We’ve also provided a handy shopping list for the ingredients (though hopefully most of it will be knocking about already), which are used across all recipes to ensure minimal food waste. You just need to decide where to shop, whether it’s locally or online.

Shopping list

8 cloves garlic

20g fresh ginger

5 spring onions

1 lime

200g fresh spinach

150g frozen peas

250g pork mince

500g chicken wings

200g dried pasta (of your choice)

150g basmati rice

200g dried medium egg noodles

2 tbsp gochujang

1 tbsp tomato purée/tomato paste

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp cider vinegar

3 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp caster sugar

Sticky Korean wings with pea and sesame rice

Track down good quality gochujang for this spicy number (Sorted)

Track down some good, Korean-branded gochujang from your local Asian supermarket. It makes all the difference!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp gochujang

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp caster sugar

2 clove garlic

500g chicken wings

5 spring onions

2 tbsp sesame oil

150g basmati rice

150g frozen peas

Method:

1. Preheat: preheat the oven to 210C and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

2. Assemble the glaze: add 2 tbsp of gochujang, 2 tbsp of fish sauce, 1 tbsp of vinegar, and 1 tsp of sugar to a large mixing bowl. Peel, then finely grate in 2 cloves of garlic – we will use the rest later.

3 Mix and coat: add 500g of chicken wings to the bowl and give everything a good mix, ensuring the wings are well

coated.

4. Tray em’ up: lay the coated wings onto the lined tray, ensuring they are well spaced.

5. Roast: roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until charred in places and cooked throughout. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Chop chop: thinly slice 5 spring onions crossways, then peel and mince the remaining 2 cloves of garlic.

7. Preheat the pan: add 2 tbsp of sesame oil to a medium saucepan and place it over a medium-high heat.

8. Fry: once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, tip in ¾ of the spring onions and all the garlic. Fry for 2-3 minutes, until fragrant.

9. Add the rice: wash 150g of rice in a sieve under running water, shake off any excess moisture, add it to the pan, and stir to coat.

10. Add the water: add 320ml of water to the pan along with a generous pinch of salt, then bring everything up to a boil.

11. Cook the rice: reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid and cook for 8-10 minutes, until the grains are nearly soft and almost all the water has been absorbed.

12. Add the peas: crack on with a bit of washing up! When the rice timer sounds, add 100g of peas, replace the lid, and steam them with the rice for another 2 minutes until they are both soft and all the water has been absorbed.

13. Serve: once the rice is ready, fluff the grains with a fork and divide between serving plates. Add the wings, scatter over the reserved spring onions, and serve.

Cambodian-style pork and ginger stir-fried noodles

Don’t skip black pepper for a bit of a heat in this one (Sorted)

Black pepper is key in this recipe for heat and depth, don’t go easy!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

250g pork mince

5 spring onion

20g fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic

1 limes

200g dried medium egg noodles

200g fresh spinach

3 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp caster sugar

Method:

1. Preheat the pan: fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil, this will be for the noodles later. Add 2 tbsp of oil to a large frying pan and place it over a medium-high heat.

2. Fry the pork: once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, tip in 250g of pork mince. Fry, breaking up occasionally for 10-12 minutes, until crisp and golden. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

3. Chop chop: thinly slice 5 spring onions crossways, then peel and mince 20g of ginger and 3 cloves of garlic. Cut 1 lime into 4 wedges.

4. Get the noodles on: add 200g of noodles to a medium saucepan, season with salt, and cover with boiling water from the kettle. Place the pan over a high heat.

5. Cook the noodles: cook the noodles for 5-6 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Fry: once the pork is ready, add the spring onions, ginger, and garlic. Fry for a further 2-3 minutes, until fragrant.

7. Add the spinach: add 200g of spinach to the pan and fry for a further 1-2 minutes, until the leaves darken and wilt.

8. Add the noodles: once the noodles are ready, use tongs to transfer them into the pan. Toss to mix everything together.

9. Add some flavour: add 3 tbsp of fish sauce, 1 tsp of caster sugar, and a very generous grind of black pepper. Continue to fry for 2-3 minutes, tossing occasionally.

10. Serve: divide between plates and serve with the lime wedges.

Gochujang pork ragu pasta

No pork? Try beef mince in this ragu (Sorted)

This recipe also works really well with beef mince!

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sesame oil

250g pork mince

200g dried pasta

10g fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic

2 tbsp gochujang

1 tbsp tomato purée/tomato paste

Method:

1. Get the kettle on: fill the kettle with water and put it on to boil – this will be for the pasta later.

2. Preheat the pan: add 2 tbsp of sesame oil to a large frying pan and place it over a medium-high heat.

3. Get the pork on: once the oil starts to shimmer and loosen, add 250g of pork mince. Fry for 8-10 minutes, breaking it up occasionally, until crisp and golden. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

4. Get the pasta on: add 200g of pasta to a medium saucepan along with a generous pinch of salt. Cover with boiling water from the kettle and place the pan over a high heat.

5. Cook the pasta: cook for 8-10 minutes, until soft but still with a slight bite. Get on with the rest of the dish in the next steps while you wait.

6. Chop chop: peel and cut 10g of ginger into thin matchstick-like strips, then peel and mince 3 cloves of garlic.

7. Fry: once the pork is ready, add the garlic and fry for a further 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

8. Add the pastes: add 2 tbsp of gochujang and 1 tbsp of tomato paste to the pan. Continue to fry for a further 1-2 minutes, until sticky and darkened.

9. Add the pasta: once the pasta is ready, use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer it into the pan with the pastes and pork. Reserve a mugful of pasta water for the next step.

10. Mix and toss: add a splash of the pasta’s cooking water and toss to coat. Add another splash to loosen if the mix looks a little thick – we are looking for a loose sauce that coats the pasta in a red glaze.

11. Serve: divide the pasta between plates and top with the raw strips of ginger for freshness.

In response to the rising cost of living, we have teamed up with Sorted Food to bring you easy, affordable, quick and (most importantly) tasty recipes once a month. Find out more about Sorted and their nifty meal-planning app Sidekick at sortedfood.com/sidekick.