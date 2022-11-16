Healthy and delicious £1 meals the whole family will love

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“There’s no need to sacrifice taste, excitement or nutritional value when cooking budget-friendly food,” says Becky Excell, best-selling author and gluten free food writer.

Excell has put her budgeting skills to the test to create these nutritious and low-cost recipes, which work out at just £1 per person.

From a delicious rice dish to a festive-themed winter pie, these recipes offer families affordable and easily achievable recipe inspiration, with all ingredients available from your local Aldi.

All leftovers from your food shop can easily be used up in future lunches or dinners – just don’t forget to pop them in the freezer to enjoy later.

“I’ve created these recipes to make life easier and more affordable for all those currently facing the challenge of planning meals for the whole family,” says Excell.

“Thankfully, Aldi makes recipes like these possible, providing the high quality we should all expect, but at low prices.”

Homemade gnocchi bake

Homemade gnocchi in a delicious tomato sauce.

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

700g potatoes

2 large eggs (1 beaten)

100g cornflour

1 tbsp oil

2 red pepper, chopped

1 tbsp dried mixed herbs

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

Pinch of salt and pepper

Large handful of chopped spinach

1 mozzarella ball, sliced thinly

Rocket to serve

Method:

Bake the potatoes in a preheated 200C fan oven for about 45 minutes or until fully cooked. Then cut the potatoes in half and scoop the flesh out into a bowl.

Mash the flesh until smooth, then crack in 1 egg. Add the cornflour and mix well. Then gradually add the remaining beaten egg until a smooth ball of dough forms – you won’t need it all. If you add too much just add a little extra cornflour.

Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface until combined and divide into two balls. Roll out one portion using your hands to a 1.5cm thick sausage shape. Cut into lots of 2cm pieces and roll each piece into a ball.

Use the back of a fork to flatten them slightly and create a ridge pattern. Repeat with the other half of the dough – you’ve made gnocchi!

Boil the gnocchi for 1 minute or until they rise to the surface in lightly salted water. Drain and set aside.

To make the gnocchi bake:

Keep the oven at 200C fan.

In a large pan, add the oil and place over a medium heat. Add the red pepper and cook briefly to soften. Then add the gnocchi and fry until a little crisp and golden on the outside, then add the mixed herbs and gently mix to coat.

Add the chopped tomatoes, stir in, then add the salt, pepper and allow to simmer and thicken for a few minutes. Add the spinach and allow to wilt.

Place into an oven proof dish, then top with mozzarella. Place into the oven for 10-15 minutes or until golden on top.

Serve with rocket.

Tip: You can make the gnocchi ahead of time so you can use it whenever you need it. Just store it in something airtight in the fridge.

One-pot smokey tomato rice

A delicious one pot meal the family will love (Becky Excell/Aldi)

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

1 tbsp oil

Half a red pepper

Half a green pepper

100g leek greens, diced

400g chicken thighs (boneless), chopped

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin

1 tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

200g long grain rice

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

850ml chicken stock

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 tbsp cream cheese

Method:

Heat oil in a large pot (with a lid). Add the red/green pepper and leeks, fry for a few minutes. Add in the chicken and cook until just sealed.

Add the spices, then fry until everything is coated and the spices are fragrant. Then stir the rice in.

Add the chopped tomatoes, tomato puree and stock to the saucepan and stir in. Turn down the heat and place the lid on for 8-10 minutes or until the rice is more puffed up and looking over half way done.

Remove the lid and continue to simmer whilst stirring occasionally, until all the liquid has evaporated and your rice is well cooked. Make sure you’re stirring it every now and then so it doesn’t stick to the pan. This should take around 15 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, add the cream cheese and stir in, then serve.

Sweet potato and chickpea curry

A delicious and quick 30 minute curry perfect for midweek (Becky Excell/Aldi)

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

750g sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chili flakes

1 tin (400ml) coconut milk

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp tomato puree

250ml vegetable stock

1 tin (400g) chickpeas, drained

Large handful of chopped spinach

1 pepper

200g rice to serve

Method:

Heat oil in a large pot (with a lid) and fry the cubed sweet potato for a few minutes.

Add the spices and coat the sweet potato. Allow to cook for a minute or so more.

Pour in the coconut milk, peanut butter and tomato puree and stir together.

Then add the stock and chickpeas, stir once more and pop the lid on to allow the curry to simmer for about 15 minutes until the sweet potato is basically cooked.

Remove the lid and allow to cook for a further 10-15 minutes to thicken up to your liking.

Just before it’s done add in the spinach and allow to wilt down.

Serve with rice.

Turkey and cranberry pie

Perfect for cold autumnal nights (Becky Excell/Aldi)

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

100g leek greens, diced

500g turkey mince

2 tbsp cornflour

250ml chicken stock

150ml milk

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 tbsp of dried thyme

1 tbsp cream cheese

2 tbsp cranberry sauce

700g potatoes

1 tbsp butter

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C fan/220C.

Heat the oil in an oven proof pan on the hob, add the leeks and allow to soften a little, then add the mince and allow to cook for a few minutes.

Mix in the cornflour so it coats the mince.

Then add the stock, milk, salt, pepper and thyme. Let it simmer until it starts to nicely thicken.

Remove from the heat and stir in the cream cheese and cranberry sauce (this helps to thicken the sauce further and provides lots of flavour).

Boil then mash your potatoes (I just add a knob of butter, salt and pepper).

Top the pie with the mash and bake until slightly golden – about 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve alongside some veggies.

Sticky sausage stew

A new family favourite (Becky Excell/Aldi)

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

6 sausages or 12 chipolatas

2 tbsp clear honey

1 tbsp dijon mustard

1 tin (400g) chopped tomatoes

300ml vegetable stock

1 tin (400g) butterbeans, drained

1½ tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp mixed herbs

500g carrots, chunkily chopped

Large handful of chopped spinach

Method:

Preheat oven to 180C fan and lightly oil a baking tray.

Place the sausages onto the baking tray and cook for about 25 minutes until cooked and golden. You will need to turn them during cooking.

Mix honey and Dijon mustard. Remove sausages from the oven, drizzle the honey mustard all over the sausages, making sure they are well coated, then pop them back in the oven for 5 minutes to get all sticky.

While your sausages are cooking you can make the stew. Add your chopped carrots to a lightly oiled large pot (with a lid). Allow to cook for a few minutes before adding smoked paprika and mixed herbs. Coat the carrots and cook for about a minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes, stock and butterbeans, give it all a good mix then pop the lid on and cook for about 20 minutes till the carrots are cooked.

Remove the lid and allow to thicken up to your liking, this should take about 5 minutes.

Add the spinach and allow to wilt.

Add the sticky sausages and any of the sticky sauce from the baking tray to the stew and cook for a few minutes more. Then serve up.

