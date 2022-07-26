Viral video shows cheese being kept in security cases at Tesco

Social media users have reacted with disbelief as a viral video revealed that cheese at Tesco was being kept in a security case.

Supermarkets generally use security cases to prevent shoplifting, and the cases are placed around high-risk or high-priced items.

The video, posted by TikTok user Amber Garcia, shows her pulling out blocks of Cathedral City cheese, which have been placed in security cases.

Garcia captioned the video: “When the cost of living goes up… #tesco #costofliving.”

The video has been viewed over 177,000 times and received over 200 comments from users.

“Civil unrest is coming,” one user wrote, while another joked: “That’s nacho cheese.”

Others commented on the price of the cheese: “£4.15 for cheese!!!” one user exclaimed.

Another user pointed out that it was only Cathdral City cheese that appeared to be kept in a security box in the video, with Tesco’s own-brand cheese shown to be available without the box.

One user said that this cheese has “always been in plastic containers”.

The Independent has contacted Tesco and Cathedral City for comment.

Another user commented that they were “surprised” that supermarkets haven’t “done this with Lurpak”.

Shoppers reacted with shock earlier this month when supermarkets were selling tubs of Lurpak for £7.25.

Sharing an image of a tub of Lurpak priced at £6.75, one user said: “Bank: Purpose of loan? Me: LURPAK.”

A spokesperson from Arla Foods, who own Lurpak, told The Independent at the time: “We understand that recent inflation in food price is hitting many households really hard right now. Unfortunately, our farmers are facing a similar situation with prices for the feed, fertiliser and fuel they need to produce milk, all rising significantly in recent months.

“While we don’t set the prices on the shelves, we do work closely with the retailers to ensure our farmers receive a fair price for the milk they produce. Prices on the shelves have had to rise in recent months to ensure our farmers can continue supplying the products that we all enjoy.”