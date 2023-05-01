Bring the funk with this cheesy kimchi linguine with gochujang butter

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There are pasta dishes; there are kimchi dishes. Then there’s cheesy kimchi linguine with gochujang butter, a dish that flies the flag for sweet-spicy-salty-umami-fermented flavour. It’s rich, loud, crimson and glossy,” says Lara Lee.

“That it comes together in just 15 minutes with store-cupboard ingredients makes it even more special. Key to balancing the dish are the garnishes: flakes of crispy seaweed and spring onions are sprinkled on top, layered with a squeeze of lime and a crispy fried egg whose all-important runny yolk is broken into, and tossed together with, grated Parmesan for a bowl of sheer decadence.”

Cheesy kimchi linguine with gochujang butter

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

200g dried linguine or spaghetti

120g kimchi, roughly chopped

30g unsalted butter, cubed

40g gochujang paste

2 tsp soy sauce

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed, or 2 tsp garlic paste

2 spring onions, sliced into thin matchsticks

2 eggs

1 tbsp flavourless oil, such as sunflower or grapeseed

Fine sea salt, to taste

2 tbsp crumbled crispy seaweed (such as nori sheets or seaweed flakes)

Lime wedges, to serve

20g parmesan, grated

Method:

1. Bring a pan of water to boil, add the pasta and cook according to the packet instructions (usually eight to 12 minutes).

2. While the pasta is cooking, prepare your ingredients. Place the kimchi, butter, gochujang, soy, garlic and half the spring onions in a large, cold non-stick frying pan (don’t worry about mixing it for now).

3. Drain the pasta, reserving a little of the pasta water. Put the pasta straight into the frying pan with two tablespoons of pasta water on a high heat. Cook, tossing everything together, for about three minutes, or until warmed through and well coated. Remove from the heat and transfer to serving bowls.

4. To fry the eggs, wipe out the pan. Add the oil on a medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering, crack the eggs into it. Cook for two to three minutes until the whites are partially cooked and the edges are becoming crispy. Turn the heat down to medium-low and continue cooking until the whites are cooked through, but the yolk is still runny (or cooked to your liking). Season with a pinch of salt.

5. Top each pasta bowl with the crispy seaweed, the remaining spring onions and the fried eggs. Squeeze a wedge of lime over each bowl. Dust with the grated Parmesan and serve with extra lime wedges.

Recipe from ‘A Splash Of Soy: Everyday Food From Asia’ by Lara Lee (published by Bloomsbury Publishing, £22; photography by Louise Hagger).