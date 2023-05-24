How to make tandoori chicken tikka
Indian cuisine is more diverse than you might think, but sometimes a classic is hard to resist, says Prudence Wade. Such as this tandoori chicken tikka recipe from Maunika Gowardhan
Some classics are hard to resist,” says Maunika Gowardhan, author of Tandoori Home Cooking.
“This tandoori chicken tikka has been a constant in my cooking repertoire for as long as I can remember. I use the double marination technique here.
“Of course, you can grill the skewers without doubling up on the marinade to coat the chicken at the end — it will turn out just as tasty.”
Tandoori chicken tikka
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
You will need wooden skewers soaked in cold water for 30 minutes
640g boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces
Butter, for basting and cooking
Juice of ½ lime
Generous pinch of chaat masala
For the marinade:
3 garlic cloves
2.5cm ginger root, peeled
6 tbsp Greek yoghurt
2 heaped tsp chickpea flour
1½ tsp Kashmiri chilli powder.
¼ tsp garam masala
2 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp saffron strands, crushed
1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi), crushed
Pinch of sugar
Salt, to taste
Method:
1. To make the marinade, grind the garlic and ginger with a splash of water in a blender to a smooth paste. In a large mixing bowl, combine the yoghurt with the chickpea flour. Mix well to get rid of any lumps and form a thick paste. Add the ginger and garlic paste, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander, cinnamon, saffron, dried fenugreek, sugar and salt. Stir well, mixing everything to a smooth consistency.
2. Put two tablespoons of the marinade in a small bowl and set aside.
3. Add the chicken to the bowl and mix well to make sure each piece is coated in the thick marinade. Cover the bowl and leave to marinate in the fridge for two to three hours, or preferably overnight.
4. Preheat the grill to a medium heat. Line a baking tray with foil and place a wire rack over the tray.
5. Thread the chicken pieces onto the soaked wooden skewers and place them on the wire rack. Place the tray under the grill and cook for 17-18 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through the cooking time and baste with the melted butter until the chicken is lightly charred around the edges and cooked through.
6. Meanwhile, transfer the reserved marinade to a small frying pan. Place over a medium heat and cook, stirring continuously, for five minutes until the marinade reduces and thickens. Add two teaspoons of butter and turn off the heat. Transfer the cooked marinade to a bowl.
7. Take the chicken off the skewers and add it to the bowl with the marinade along with the lime juice and chaat masala. Stir well to make sure the chicken is evenly coated. Serve warm with salad and naan or roti.
Recipe from ‘Tandoori Home Cooking’ by Maunika Gowardhan (Hardie Grant, £25).
