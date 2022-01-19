Craving a takeaway? You can whip up these noodles in 10 minutes
This simple noodle recipe is packed full of flavour, says Prudence Wade
In this speedy dish, “Wide flat rice noodles (ho fun) and crisp green beans are lavishly adorned with an aromatic Chinese yellow bean sauce”, says chef Kwoklyn Wan.
Yellow bean flat rice noodles with green beans
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
200g dried flat rice noodles
1½ tbsp vegetable oil
5 spring onions, cut into 5cm slices
1 tsp ginger purée
200g green beans, cut into 2cm lengths
200g beansprouts
Drizzle of sesame oil
For the sauce:
2 tbsp yellow bean sauce
2 tbsp water
1 tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)
1 tsp dark soy sauce
1 tsp sugar
Method:
1. Combine the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.
2. Cook the flat noodles in a large saucepan of boiling water for two minutes until soft, then drain and set to one side.
3. While the flat rice noodles are boiling, place a non-stick wok over a medium-high heat, add the vegetable oil and fry the spring onions with the ginger purée for one minute, stirring throughout for even cooking. Add the green beans and cook for one minute, then add the drained rice noodles and stir-fry for another minute. Finally add the beansprouts and mix everything together.
4. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir, add to the wok and continue to cook to allow the sauce to coat all of the other ingredients. Remove from the heat, transfer to a serving plate and finally drizzle with sesame oil.
Recipe from ‘10-Minute Chinese Takeaway’ by Kwoklyn Wan (published by Quadrille, £16; photography Sam Folan), available now.
