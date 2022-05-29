Restaurant boss warns price of dining out could ‘soar’ in coming months

Restaurateur Hugh Osmond has said the price of dining out could “soar” in the coming months as the UK continues to face a cost of living crisis.

The former chief executive of Pizza Express explained that some food product costs have risen by as much as 30 per cent.

He added that he expects these higher costs to last “for months” and he predicts food and drink inflation to reach as much as 10 per cent at each of his restaurants.

Osmond, who founded Punch Taverns, said: “It’s a big problem and it’s going to hit food [across all categories].”

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Osmond said that the cost of buying chicken and fish from suppliers has gone “bonkers”.

He added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed to these prices, and supply chain disruption has added further hurdles.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls has previously said that the average price of a main meal from a restaurant rose by £1.50 in April.

She added that restaurants are facing a “toxic cocktail of costs”.

Earlier this week a pub owner revealed how he lived off £1 per day for food for five days to highlight the cost of living crisis.

Craig Harker, 35, from Stockton on Tees, said he wanted to highlight the fact that many people are “not living, but surviving”.

The father-of-three added that he is used to spending £200 per week on groceries, but set himself the challenge to feed himself for just £1 per day.

To cut back, Harker cut out meat and dairy, and instead stocked up on carbs and free sauces from fast food chains.

During the week he ate porridge sachets, cups of tea, rice and curry sauce, spaghetti bolognese, and jacket potatoes.

“I cut back on everything I really liked this week and went into complete survival mode - no one should have to live like that,” he said at the end of his experiment.

“It is more about the debate on society - we need to make sure the most vulnerable people who have the least amount of income are supported,” he added.