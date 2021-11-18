Costa Coffee to serve M&S food in cafes and drive-thrus from 2022

Costa Coffee is collaborating with Marks & Spencer to serve food and drink items from the latter in Costa Coffee stores and drive-thru lanes from next year.

The partnership is set to launch in spring 2022 in more than 2,500 Costa Coffee stores across the UK.

Customers will be able to choose from more than 30 M&S menu items, which will include lunch options, hot meal boxes and children’s food.

The selection will also include products from M&S’s Plant Kitchen and Made Without ranges in order to meet the a wide range of dietary requirements.

Stuart Machine, chief operating officer of M&S, said the partnership with Costa Coffee would support M&S Food’s strategy of making the brand “more relevant, more often for families” and expand its reach to more neighbourhood locations, high streets and retail parks.

“M&S Food is famous for great quality food on the go at fantastic value,” he added.

“This collaboration gives many more customers the opportunity to enjoy our wide range of delicious sandwiches, salads and snacks in over 2,500 locations across the UK.”

Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK & Ireland, said the collaboration will help the coffee store chain “fulfil our ambition to become the first choice for customers buying food and coffee on the go”.

“We’ll use our joint expertise to develop a food experience of the highest quality, freshness and value – all served with a perfectly crafted Costa coffee,” he added.

The full list of M&S products that will be available in Costa Coffee stores will be released ahead of the launch next year, but both companies promise customers can expect to enjoy the retailer’s “iconic range of fresh sandwiches and salads”.

Last year, M&S expanded its food range with hundreds of new products as it prepared to launch its new grocery partnership with Ocado, which came as online shopping surged due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The retailer also launched a partnership with the British Corner Shop, an international grocery delivery service aimed at British expats living abroad, in August this year.