Now you can buy Percy Pigs in 150 countries

Marks & Spencer has made more than 800 food products, including Percy Pigs, available in over 150 countries for the first time.

The retailer has launched an expansive range on British Corner Shop, a worldwide export platform aimed at British expats around the world.

Customers from the United States to Australia will be able to buy M&S food products and have them delivered to their door within one to three days via the platform, which hosts more than 6,000 British household brands including McVitie’s, Heinz, Warburtons, PG Tips and more.

The launch is part of M&S’s plans to accelerate international growth and drive up online sales through collaborations with third-party platforms. It comes after the company said it plans to close 30 more shops, on top of 59 that have already been closed or relocated, over the next decade.

The retailer reported a £201m loss since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March last year. Chief executive Steve Rowe said M&S would step up its plan to close outdated stores and create a chain of 180 clothing and homeware sites around the UK.

Paul Friston, managing director of M&S International, said: “Our mission is to deliver efficient and low-cost ways to sell the best of M&S to the world, and by partnering with British Corner Shop we’re able to instantly offer the best of M&S food to millions more customers.”

The British Corner Shop, which has been in operation since 1999, saw more than 140 per cent growth between March 2020 and 2021 as international travel halted and homesick Britons living abroad ordered more products from the platform.

Mark Callaghan, managing director of the platform, said: “Our customers are not just British expats but other nationals who appreciate the quality assurance they get from buying British made products.

“So, not only will our expat customers be overjoyed they can now reunite with their most missed M&S foods, but our non-expat customers will no doubt rejoice as well.”