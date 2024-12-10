Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A protest is being planned at a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Maryland after staff allegedly refused to serve a group of students with developmental disabilities.

The outing, which comprised 11 students and seven education staff members, was a part of Dr James Craik Elementary School’s community-based instruction program that allows students to practice practical skills and socialize in public.

One of the student’s parents, Dustin Reed, has since turned to Facebook to announce a protest at the Cracker Barrel on December 15.

“For anyone interested or following our kid’s story. The protest against Cracker Barrel will be held on December 15th at 1:00 pm at the Waldorf location,” the post read. “Thank you all for the support, and we hope to see as many of you there.”

Many people commented underneath the post to let Reed know that they would be attending. “I will be there, don’t have any kids here in the county but my granddaughter is autistic and I hope if this ever happens to her, folks will stand together for her,” one comment read.

“Will you have protest signs, or should we bring our own??? As a mom with an adult child with developmental disabilities, this situation has me so angry,” another attendee wrote in the comments

According to an email to parents sent by Charles County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Navarro and special education teacher Katie Schneider, the restaurant’s staff members refused to serve the children and even asked that the they be removed from a list of businesses willing to participate in the school’s program.

The students were participating in a program that allowed them to practice social skills ( Getty Images )

The school had called the restaurant ahead of time to see if a reservation was needed for their large party and was told that they didn’t. Upon arrival, however, the group was denied service. They were allowed to place a to-go order before being moved outside and back onto their school bus.

“Refusing to serve them, [staff] did not even ask if our students wanted a drink or anything,” the email read. “Our students were so well behaved and sat at the tables patiently, which you know can be hard, waiting for their food and drinks to-go.”

“The alleged treatment of CCPS students and staff at Cracker Barrel is one that no one should experience,” the email continued.

Cracker Barrel quickly apologized in a statement as a representative claimed there was an “unexpected staffing issue” at that location and part of their dining area had to be closed.

“Our missteps last week were unfortunate but were unrelated to the students’ capabilities,” the statement read. “They were due to our inability to accommodate a party of 18 that arrived when we were facing unexpected staffing issues.”

“Our failure to follow certain operational protocols combined with poor communication on our part then led to misunderstandings and misperceptions.”