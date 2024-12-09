Backlash after Cracker Barrel ‘refused service’ to special ed students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Maryland educators are accusing a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Maryland of refusing to serve students with developmental disabilities.

A group of 11 students and seven staff visited the restaurant in Waldorf, Maryland, last week, according to officials. They had called ahead to let the restaurant know they were coming and to ask if they needed reservations since their party was large. They were reportedly told that they did not need a reservation

CCPS Superintendent Maria Navarro described the situation in an email she and special education teacher Katie Schneider sent out to parents after the incident.

The outing was a part of Dr James Craik Elementary School's community-based instruction program, which allows students to practice practical skills and socialize in public.

Upon arrival, the Cracker Barrel staff reportedly denied them service and one staff member asked that the restaurant be removed from a list of businesses willing to participate in the school's community-based instruction program, according to the email.

Stacey Campbell, a mother whose 9-year-old son was present at the event, said she was livid that her son and his classmates were turned away.

A Cracker Barrel in Waldorf, Maryland, where staff allegedly turned away a group of students with developmental disabilities and teachers from Dr James Craik Elementary School in December 2024 ( Google Maps )

"I saw red," she told USA Today.

Her son, who goes by JoJo, does not speak and has autism. He attends the district's ACHIEVE program, which works with students with "significant cognitive disabilities."

According to the email, not only were the students refused entry, but they were ignored as well.

"Refusing to serve them, [staff] did not even ask if our students wanted a drink or anything," the email said. "Our students were so well behaved and sat at the tables patiently, which you know can be hard, waiting for their food and drinks to-go,"

Schneider said the staff and students waited for about an hour before they were moved outside the building and onto their school bus.

Cracker Barrel said in an email to USA Today that a "staffing challenge" led to the restaurant having to close its second dining room.

"At Cracker Barrel, we strive to create a welcoming environment for all our guests, and we understand that a recent visit by this group to our Waldorf location fell short of those expectations," Cracker Barrel said in the statement. "We take this matter seriously and are working directly with the group’s leadership to better understand what happened, extend our apologies and make things right."

A spokesperson from Cracker Barrel's media relations team issued an apology on Saturday.

"That we disappointed this group of students and teachers i unacceptable to us, and we sincerely apologize," the media relations team said.

Despite the apology, Cracker Barrel's reputation polishers insisted that the denial of service was not an act of discrimination.

"Our missteps earlier this week were unfortunate but were unrelated to the students' capabilities," the company's media relations team said. "They were due to our inability to accommodate a party of 18 that arrived when we were facing unexpected staffing issues."

Navarro said that while "no one should experience" the "alleged treatment" students at the restaurant experienced, she was glad that the Cracker Barrel management appeared "willing to work with CCPS to do better."

Unfortunately for Cracker Barrel corporate, it looks like parents and other community members are not so quick to forgive; a protest is planned at the Waldorf restaurant for Sunday, December 15.

The protest, titled #CanWeEatNow, was set up by the parents of one of the students who was refused service. More than 70 people have cited their interest or intent to attend the protest on Sunday.

"There is no room for discrimination in our world," the message on the protest reads. "Come help these children's voices be heard. Come make a stand against discrimination!"

The Independent has requested comment from Cracker Barrel.