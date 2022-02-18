Deliveroo and Uber Eats halt service in several areas as Storm Eunice hits the UK

Deliveroo and Uber Eats won’t be available for the worst-affected areas hit by Storm Eunice today.

The storm, which is battering parts of Wales and England with winds up to 90mph, has caused the Met Office to issue two rare red weather warnings.

Now, Deliveroo has confirmed that its operations would cease for today, 18 December, in the worst-hit areas.

“In the interest of keeping riders safe, Deliveroo’s service is not available in London and the South East or Wales and areas of the South West at the moment due to the red weather warning and adverse conditions,” a Deliveroo spokesperson said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with our partners and riders to let them know when we plan to reopen these areas.”

Users of the Uber Eats app are being met with a notice saying the delivery service is “currently unavailable due to a weather alert” when they log on.

Social media users have praised the move by Deliveroo and Uber Eats, with one user pointing out that if you wouldn’t go out in today’s storm, then it’s “unethical” to suggest a delivery driver should.

Another user said: “I am glad Deliveroo have cancelled any orders today due to the storm, so the delivery guys don’t have to work through it.”

A third added: “Giving props to @Deliveroo for keeping riders safe.”

The Independent has contacted Just Eat to confirm whether or not its delivery service will continue today.