Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Salted chocolate, peanut butter and tahini brownies

Makes: 12

Prep time: 10 mins | Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

2 tbsp flaxseed meal

170g plain flour

60g cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

150g brown sugar

¼ tsp sea salt, plus more for finishing

320g dark chocolate chips

½ tsp instant coffee

230g oat milk or non-dairy alternative

120g butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g smooth peanut butter

25g tahini

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Line a 23 x 23cm baking tin with baking parchment.

2. In a small bowl, combine the flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons of water. Set aside for about 5-10 minutes until it thickens and develops a jelly-like consistency.

3. Into a large mixing bowl, sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Stir in the sugar and salt.

4. Place a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the hot water. Weigh out and set aside 100g of the chocolate. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the heatproof bowl, stirring often. Once completely melted, add the remaining one-third of the chocolate and the instant coffee powder, remove from heat and stir until silky smooth. Leave to cool for 5 minutes.

5. Fold the melted chocolate, oat milk, butter, flaxseed paste and vanilla extract into the dry ingredients until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined baking tin. Tap gently against the counter to remove any trapped air bubbles.

6. Bake for 25 minutes; the top should be slightly cracked and cooked whereas the inside should be slightly gooey. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin.

7. Set a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water, making sure it doesn’t touch the water. Melt two-thirds of the remaining chocolate in the bowl, stirring. Once melted, add the rest of it, remove from the heat and stir until smooth. Cool for 5 minutes.

8. Spread the remaining chocolate mixture over the brownies, top with dollops of peanut butter and tahini. Using a knife or a toothpick, gently swirl the peanut butter and tahini together to create a magical design. Transfer the brownies to the fridge to cool for about 45 minutes.

9. Cut the chilled brownies, sprinkle of sea salt and serve.