How to make Emma D’Arcy’s favourite cocktail, a Negroni Sbagliato

House of the Dragon fans are obsessing over a viral clip of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.

The series leads took part in a TikTok promo for HBO, in which Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”

D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, says: “A Negroni... Sbagliato... with prosecco in it.” Cooke simply replies: “Ooh. Stunning.”

The clip, which has attracted more than 1 million likes so far, has left fans “melting” over D’Arcy’s voice.

“Emma's voice is like aged wine that's extremely expensive”, wrote one TikTok user, while another added: “I don’t want to even say what happens to me when Emma says Sbagliato.”

But what is the top tipple of the 30-year-old actor and how can you recreate it at home?

Jason Milner, food and beverage manager at the Peacock Bar at York’s Elmbank Hotel, shares how to recreate the perfect viral cocktail and explains why it has become so popular.

“The Negroni Sbagliato is a delicious Italian cocktail based on the classic Negroni recipe, replacing gin with sparkling wine,” he begins.

“It is often overlooked on drinks menus across the UK but is super simple to recreate if you want to make Emma’s signature tipple at home. All you need is a 2:1:1 ratio of sparkling wine – we know Emma’s favourite is prosecco – sweet vermouth and Campari, that’s it!

“Don’t forget to serve it in a highball glass, gently mix it to keep the bubbles at bay, and garnish it with a wedge of orange for a true bar experience.”

Milner acknowledges the power of popular culture in influencing drink trends, adding that “we definitely expect to be making more Negroni Sbagliato cocktails in the coming weeks and even months!”

The Negroni Sbagliato was invented in 1972 by bartender Mirko Stocchetto at Bar Basso, a historic bar in Milan that's still open.

It’s said that while concocting a classic Negroni, Mirko accidentally grabbed a bottle of prosecco and poured it into the glass, making cocktail history.