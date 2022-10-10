House of the Dragon fans are ‘melting’ over viral video of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy
Viewers are loving a conversation the pair had about their favourite drinks
House of the Dragon fans have been going wild over a viral clip of series leads Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.
D’Arcy (who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel) and Cooke (who stars as Alicent Hightower) took part in a TikTok promo for HBO, in which Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”
Her co-star responds: “A negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it.” Cooke simply replies with: “Ooh, oh. Stunning.”
Cooke then admits that “in her old age” of 28, she has grown to like gin martinis with a twist – though she can only drink two because they get her “really pissed” and if she has any more she “feels sick”.
The TikTok video has 912,800 likes at the time of writing. Many fans have been gushing over D’Arcy’s voice in the clip.
“The way they said ‘with Prosecco in it’ made me melt,” wrote one viewer, while another added: “They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible.”
“Emma’s voice is liked aged wine that’s extremely expensive,” posted a third.
Another person joked: “I don’t want to even say what happens to me when Emma says sbagliato.”
A classic negroni is made up of equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari. The word sbagliato means “mistake” in Italian, and the negroni sbagliato was given that name after bartender Mirko Sotcchetti accidentally used sparkling wine instead of gin when making the cocktail.
Read about the biggest talking points from House of the Dragon episode eight here.
