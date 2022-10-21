Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

‘The level of charm is unreal’: Fans react to new clip of Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing pasta

‘Why are all of the simplest phrases from Emma so damn alluring,’ one fan observed

Saman Javed
Friday 21 October 2022 13:46
Comments
House of the Dragon, Trailer

Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke have stirred up the internet once again, after HBO released a second clip of the actors interviewing each other.

The House of the Dragon stars took part in a TikTok promotion for the Game of Thrones spin-off, in during which D’Arcy asked Cooke to name a meal she “excels at making”.

“An Italian sausage...” Cooke begins to answer before D’Arcy bursts into laughter.

“...Mascarpone pasta,” Cooke finished. “Have me over,” D’Arcy tells Cooke, before slightly tilting their head and raising their eyebrows.

“Have to be vegan though won’t it,” Cooke responded.

Recommended

The 11-second clip quickly went viral on the platform, accumulating 3.3 million views since it was posted on Thursday evening (20 October).

“I’m deeply in love with both of these humans,” one TikTok user commented.

Another person said they were “swooning” over the way D’Arcy remarked, “Have me over”.

“The ‘have me over’. Emma is just..... ugh. They’re exquisite,” they said.

Another added: “I am on my knees.”

“Why are all of the simplest phrases from Emma so damn alluring?! Like the level of charm and suaveness is unreal,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Their chemistry is spicy.”

One person referenced the acting duo’s earlier video, in which D’Arcy revealed their “drink of choice”.

In the earlier video, D’Arcy told Cooke they prefer to drink a “negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it”.

Social media users gushed over D’Arcy’s delivery of their answer and the clip quickly went viral.

It has since become so popular that a Google search of D’Arcy’s name results in an animation of two hands, one of which is holding the actor’s drink.

In a new interview with The New York Times, D’Arcy said they feel “so embarrassed” by the praise they received after the video was shared online.

Recommended

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” D’Arcy said.

“I feel so embarrassed because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia [Cooke] laugh.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in