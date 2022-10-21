Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke have stirred up the internet once again, after HBO released a second clip of the actors interviewing each other.

The House of the Dragon stars took part in a TikTok promotion for the Game of Thrones spin-off, in during which D’Arcy asked Cooke to name a meal she “excels at making”.

“An Italian sausage...” Cooke begins to answer before D’Arcy bursts into laughter.

“...Mascarpone pasta,” Cooke finished. “Have me over,” D’Arcy tells Cooke, before slightly tilting their head and raising their eyebrows.

“Have to be vegan though won’t it,” Cooke responded.

The 11-second clip quickly went viral on the platform, accumulating 3.3 million views since it was posted on Thursday evening (20 October).

“I’m deeply in love with both of these humans,” one TikTok user commented.

Another person said they were “swooning” over the way D’Arcy remarked, “Have me over”.

“The ‘have me over’. Emma is just..... ugh. They’re exquisite,” they said.

Another added: “I am on my knees.”

“Why are all of the simplest phrases from Emma so damn alluring?! Like the level of charm and suaveness is unreal,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Their chemistry is spicy.”

One person referenced the acting duo’s earlier video, in which D’Arcy revealed their “drink of choice”.

In the earlier video, D’Arcy told Cooke they prefer to drink a “negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it”.

Social media users gushed over D’Arcy’s delivery of their answer and the clip quickly went viral.

It has since become so popular that a Google search of D’Arcy’s name results in an animation of two hands, one of which is holding the actor’s drink.

In a new interview with The New York Times, D’Arcy said they feel “so embarrassed” by the praise they received after the video was shared online.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” D’Arcy said.

“I feel so embarrassed because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia [Cooke] laugh.”