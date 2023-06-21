Spice up a classic: Eton mess with strawberries and black pepper
Sanjay Aggarwal puts a warming spin on a British summertime classic, says Prudence Wade
Even if the weather lets you down, the flavours of this spiced-up summer treat never will. We bring to you a warming twist on a British classic,” says Sanjay Aggarwal, author of Spice Kitchen.
Eton mess with strawberries and black pepper
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
500g strawberries, hulled
6 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar
1 tbsp whole black peppercorns
Freshly ground black pepper
300ml double cream
6 shop-bought meringue nests
Method:
1. Put half the strawberries in a saucepan with four tablespoons of the sugar. Squash them a little and place over a low heat.
2. Add the whole peppercorns and simmer until the strawberries have collapsed (keep an eye on them, as you don’t want the sugar to turn into caramel). Squash completely, pour through a sieve and set aside to cool.
3. Meanwhile, slice the remaining strawberries into quarters and put in a bowl. Cover with the rest of the sugar and a good grinding of black pepper. Toss and set aside. Whip the cream to soft peaks and crumble the meringues.
4. Gently ribbon the strawberry sauce through the cream, then fold through the sliced strawberries and meringue pieces.
5. Serve immediately.
Recipe from ‘Spice Kitchen’ by Sanjay Aggarwal (Quadrille, £22).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies