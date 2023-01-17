Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For those looking to freshen up family mealtimes in 2023, experimenting with plant-based recipes is a great way to introduce a wider variety of vegetables to the dinner table. By choosing the right ingredients, not only can plant-based meals be packed full of healthy vitamins and minerals, they are the perfect excuse to try new flavours and spices from around the world.

From the Moroccon flavours of harissa to Indian dhansak, these flavoursome plant-based recipes are fuss-free and can all be on the table in less than half an hour – and even better, they all cost less than £2.50 per portion to make.

For a tasty alternative to the lunchtime sandwich, harissa and kale flatbreads are ready in less than 15 minutes and cost just £1.20 per portion, providing a source of fibre and protein, as well as being high in both vitamins K and C.

Perfect for cold, dark nights, the kale and chickpea dhansak (just £1 per portion) is a low fat, comforting bowl of goodness with two of your five a day, as well as being high in protein and vitamins.

For an Indonesian inspired taste, try the satay noodles with tofu and spinach (£2.40 per portion), which can be on the table in under 15 minutes and is packed full of protein, folate and vitamin K.

Lastly, a healthy twist on a classic British pie, the super greens pot pie is great value at just £1.60 per portion and as it’s veg-packed (three of your five a day) it is a great source of vitamin C. The perfect midweek meal choice for all the family to devour.

Harissa, kale and hummus flatbreads

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

250g bag Kale, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp harissa paste

2 flatbreads

100g hummus

Pomegranate seed and toasted sesame seed to garnish (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the kale for 3-4 minutes. Add the harissa and season.

Meanwhile, warm the flatbreads according to pack instructions. Spread with the hummus and top with the Kale.

Serve sprinkled with pomegranate and sesame seeds if liked.

Kale and chickpea dhansak

This dhansak is perfect for cold, dark nights (Discover Great Veg)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, sliced

350g potatoes, diced

1 aubergine, diced

1 tbsp medium curry powder

400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

200g red split lentils

800ml vegetable stock

250g bag kale, thick stalks removed

Plain vegan yoghurt alternative to serve

Method:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion for 3 minutes, add the potatoes and aubergine and fry for a further 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the curry powder then stir in the chick peas and lentils. Add the stock, bring to the boil and cook, covered for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the kale and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste and serve with a little yogurt alternative.

Satay noodles with tofu and spinach

These Indonesian-inspired noodles are packed full of protein, folate and vitamin K (Discover Great Veg)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

225g pack smoked tofu, diced

1 bunch spring onions, cut into 3cm pieces

200g mushrooms, sliced

200g frozen edamame beans, defrosted

125g smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

½ tsp chilli flakes

300g udon noodles

260g bag spinach

Method:

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the tofu, spring onions, mushrooms and edamame beans for 5 minutes.

Mix together the peanut butter, soy, chilli flakes and 250ml water and add to the pan, cook for 2-3 minutes until evenly combined.

Add the noodles and spinach and cook until spinach has wilted.

Super greens pot pie

A healthy twist on the classic British pie (Discover Great Veg)

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

500g potatoes, diced

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 leek, sliced

200g pack cavolo nero, stalks removed and shredded

400g can borlotti beans, drained and rinsed

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

100g vegan cream cheese alternative

250ml carton cream alternative

320g pack puff pastry sheet

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water for 7-8 minutes until just tender, drain.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the leek and cavolo nero for 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, beans, nutmeg and herbs and season well. Stir in the cream cheese and cream alternatives.

Transfer to an ovenproof serving dish, a little smaller than the size of the pastry sheet.

Top with the pastry and crimp the edges. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden.

For more information about great veg and to discover more delicious simple recipes, visit www.discovergreatveg.co.uk.