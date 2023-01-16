Four easy recipes to keep you on the Veganuary bandwagon

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With these delicious recipes, adopting a vegan lifestyle for the month is also be the perfect opportunity to try new recipes and get creative in the kitchen.

For a vegan brunch dish that is sure to be a hit, why not try whipping up these fluffy vegan American-style pancakes? Loaded with maple syrup and berries, these are the perfect sweet treat to brighten up any January blues.

If you’re unsure about vegan pizza, then this vegan BBQ jackfruit pizza is the ultimate recipe to change your mind. This recipe is packed with flavour and the flatbread base is perfect for a light dinner.

Vegan Thai green curry is packed with nutritious veggies and full of refreshing flavours. If you are hosting a dinner party for fellow vegans, this recipe is easy to follow and is sure to be a hit.

Fancy trying a no-bake vegan dessert? Made entirely from plant-based ingredients, this chocolate, avocado and maple vegan tart is deliciously decadent and is perfect for parties.

Vegan Thai green curry

A 100 per cent vegan Thai green curry made with maple syrup and fragrant jasmine rice. This vegetarian Thai green curry recipe is easy to follow and full of refreshing flavours.

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the rice:

One cup of Jasmine rice

200ml of water

For the curry:

325ml cup of water

12g grated fresh ginger

500g peeled sweet potatoes, chopped into 2cm pieces

400ml low-fat coconut milk

4 tbsp of vegan green Thai curry paste

½ tbsp of maple sugar

4 tbsp of pure Canadian maple syrup (preferably amber for its rich taste)

¼ tsp of sea salt

¼ tsp of chilli flakes

2 tbsp of lime juice

10 fresh asparagus (washed and ends cut off

90g roasted cashew nuts

Handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method:

To make the rice:

Start making the rice first.

Put the rice and water in a pan.

Stir and bring to a boil, once boiling, cover and reduce to low and simmer, until all the water is gone. This should take about 15 minutes.

To make the curry:

Preheat oven to 180C.

Put the asparagus onto a baking tray then drizzle maple syrup on top.

Roast the asparagus for 10 minutes, until tender but still firm. Put to one side.

In a large pan, add 125ml of water, ginger and sweet potatoes over medium heat.

Bring to a simmer and once simmering, cover with a lid and cook for 8 minutes.

While the potatoes are cooking, in a separate bowl, mix the coconut milk, curry paste, the maple sugar and chilli flakes until smooth.

Once the 8 minutes are up, add the coconut milk mixture and stir well in the pan.

Bring it back to a simmer and cook another 5 minutes.

Add the lime juice, stir and heat through just about 30 seconds.

To serve:

Plate a portion of rice and then add curry sauce.

Top with the roasted asparagus and the cashew nuts.

Sprinkle the chopped fresh coriander on the top to serve.

Vegan American-style pancakes with vegan maple ice cream and blueberries

Enjoy all the indulgence of traditional pancakes, but with an added lightness (Maple From Canada)

An easy-to-follow vegan pancake recipe with a scoop of refreshing vegan ice cream. These vegan American pancakes offer all the indulgence of their traditional counterparts but with an added lightness.

Makes: 20

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

For the pancake batter:

500g flour (chickpea flour)

1 tbsp baking powder

3 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably golden colour for its delicate flavour)

300ml water or almond/oat milk

1 tsp vegetable oil

For the vegan maple ice cream:

2 x 400g cans of coconut milk (not light)

175ml Maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust taste)

2 tbsp cornflour

Pinch of turmeric

Method:

To make the pancakes:

In a large bowl, add the dry ingredients.

Slowly adding water or almond/oat milk and maple syrup, whisk together to form a thick batter.

Heat oil in a frying pan and add a ladle of batter mix. Leave to spread out into a thick circular shape.

Look for air bubbles, browning and dry edges on one side then flip to cook the other side for 1 minute.

Plate and serve with toppings of your choice including extra maple syrup.

To make the vegan maple ice cream:

In a pan, mix one can of coconut milk with the Maple syrup, cornflour and turmeric.

Bring to a boil then add the rest of the coconut milk.

Keep the ice cream in a fridge for 4 hours.

Then, pour the mixture into your ice cream maker and process according to your ice cream maker’s instructions.

It should take between 15 and 20 minutes.

Vegan BBQ jackfruit pizza

Speedy, easy street food – just replace the pulled pork with BBQ jackfruit (Maple From Canada)

This speedy, easy recipe replaces street food-favourite pulled pork with BBQ jackfruit. The flatbread base makes it perfect as a light dinner, with the BBQ sauce and vegan-friendly maple syrup creating a rich, sweet and smoky flavour.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 40 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

350g plain flour

Salt

Pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

150-200ml warm water

200g jackfruit

200ml barbecue sauce

2 red onions, sliced

500g kale

2 red chillies

20g hemp seeds

3 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

2 spring onions

25g pickled coriander (optional)

Method:

To make the flatbread:

Sieve the flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Add olive oil and mix in warm water. Stir to form a dough.

Knead for 3-4 minutes, cover and rest.

Roll until 5mm thick and place in hot oven for 2-3 minutes.

To make the topping:

Blanche the kale in boiling salted water for two minutes. Remove and place in ice cold water.

Cook the jackfruit in the barbeque sauce and maple syrup until tender.

Pull the jackfruit apart using two forks.

Pickle the red onions in sherry vinegar until tender.

Thinly slice the spring onions and chillies then set aside.

Place the blanched kale, jackfruit, red onions, chillies and spring onions on top of the cooked flatbread. Cover with barbeque sauce.

Cook in hot oven for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with hemp seeds and pickled coriander to finish.

Chocolate, avocado and maple vegan tart

This chocolate tart is perfect for parties (Maple From Canada)

Subtly sweet and totally delicious, this chocolate tart is perfect for parties – plus, it’s made entirely from plant-based ingredients! Pure maple syrup serves as the key ingredient in this deliciously decadent vegan tart recipe.

Time: 25 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

175g hazelnuts

1 tbsp coconut oil

3 tbsp pure maple syrup plus an extra 2 tbsp (preferably amber syrup for its rich taste)

Pinch of salt

135g dried dates, pitted and halved

4 avocados, peeled, stone removed

100g cocoa powder

45g dried goji berries

Handful of raspberries and edible flowers for garnish

Method:

To make the hazelnut base, blend the hazelnuts into a fine texture then add coconut oil, 3 tablespoons of maple syrup and salt.

Bring together to form a spreadable consistency.

Spread this mixture into the base of a round springform tin and leave to chill in the refrigerator overnight.

In a food processor, blend the dates and 2 tbsp of maple syrup into a smooth paste and add the avocado flesh. Pulse until smooth.

Pour blender contents into a bowl and stir in cocoa powder and goji berries. Combine well together.

Remove set hazelnut base from the refrigerator and spoon and spread over the date and avocado mix.

Smooth and level out using a palette knife and leave to refrigerate overnight to fully set.

Dress with the raspberries and edible flowers. Slice using a warmed knife when ready to serve.

Prepare the tart in advance to take the stress out of entertaining and store covered in the fridge.

Recipes from Maple From Canada.