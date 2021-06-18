The ultimate guide to having a very foodie Father’s Day

If you’re as bad at planning as I am, there’s one thing you can always fall back on for a last minute, save-the-day gift: food.

It’s a simple pleasure we all enjoy, whether that’s a home cooked breakfast in bed, wining and dining in the city, a classy rum tasting or a timeless foodie gift.

It’s not a cop out. It’s clever. At least I like to think so… and so does my dad!

So without further ado (because you have exactly one day to get this sorted out and pretend like you booked it weeks ago), here’s our roundup of what to eat and drink, where to go, what to do and what gifts he won’t turn his nose up at.

What to cook

Kick dad’s day off right with a hearty and delicious recipe from award-winning chef Mark Greenaway.

Sweetcorn and basil fritters with smoked salmon, wilted spinach, semi-dried tomato and poached egg

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For the semi-dried tomatoes:

4 small tomatoes, each cut into 6

Handful of basil leaves, roughly torn

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

For the fritters:

200g self-raising flour

2 large free-range eggs, beaten

300ml full-fat milk

Pinch of salt

100g sweetcorn

Handful of basil leaves, roughly torn

A little rapeseed oil to cook

For the wilted spinach:

500g spinach

Sea Salt

Drizzle of rapeseed oil

To serve:

200g smoked salmon

4 poached eggs

Method

For the semi-dried tomatoes:

1. Set the oven to the lowest setting

2. Spread the tomatoes, basil and garlic out on a baking tray

3. Place in the oven for 5-6 hours

4. Pick off the basil and garlic and discard

5. Store the tomatoes covered in oil for up to 1 month

For the fritters:

1. Sift the flour into a bowl, making a well in the centre

2. Add the eggs and half the milk

3. Beat until smooth, then gradually whisk in the remaining milk

4. Stir in the sweetcorn, basil and salt

5. Heat and lightly oil a non-stick pan

6. Drop 2-3 heaped tbsp of the mixture into the pan and fry over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through

7. Repeat until all of the batter is used up

For the wilted spinach:

1. Rinse the spinach in a colander under cold running water and drain well

2. Heat the oil in a large pan

3. Add the drained spinach and allow to cook for about a minute, turning frequently

4. Season with sea salt

To serve:

Stack the fritters, spinach, salmon and tomatoes and top with a poached egg

Where to eat

The Garden Pavilion at Chiswick House

(The Garden Pavilion)

Lord Burlington’s 18th century villa in Chiswick has just opened a new family-friendly pop-up restaurant housed in a stylish and floral-adorned marquee, nestled in the natural surroundings of the 65 acres of grade I-listed Chiswick House and Gardens.

It will serve a seasonally changing British menu, championing a farm-to-fork ethos and showcasing high quality, fresh and seasonal produce from Chiswick House’s own Kitchen Garden. The menu features moden reinterpretations of classic and well-loved dishes of yesteryear, alongside a delightful children’s menu.

WingShack

(WingShack)

Any wing-lovin’ aad will be grinning from ear to ear when he hears you’ve booked a table at London’s best-loved wing join, WingShack, with locations in Camden, Loughton and in Selfridges. The menu pays homage to their speciality: chicken wings. These are not just ordinary wings, though, as the kitchen team use flavours from across the world to create their distinct, much-loved sauces. Featuring everything from classic marinades like BBQ and southern fried chicken, guests can also enjoy: Mango Mazzaline, a sweet mango sauce; Jarv’s Tangy Buffalo; and, exclusively for the Selfridges branch, a new honey mustard sauce that is yellow and features black mustard seeds – a nod to the company’s renowned colour scheme.

Veggies need not worry, as The Big Halloumi, The Edgy Veggie (traditional Greek halloumi, marinated portobello mushroom, tomato relish, hummus, sliced onion and fresh lettuce), and the Jackfruit Smoky BBQ Burger will satisfy any cravings for a gloriously messy bite. Don’t miss the sides like the fully loaded fries, Mac n’ cheese, halloumi fries, and fried plantain. Also on offer are vegan wings, made from crispy fried jackfruit served with a choice of 4 sauces.

Pie and Mash

(Pie and Mash)

Formal sit down lunches not your Dad’s thing? Fear not – Greenaway’s Pie and Mash is here to the rescue! The revered Scottish chef is bringing back the long-forgotten London tradition, the pie shop, with his selection of meticulously made pastry wonders.

As well as classics like chicken, mushroom and tarragon, and beef short rib and pearly onion, customers can tuck into some exciting new combinations that change with the seasons. His opening menu includes butternut squash, goat’s cheese and spinach; confit duck, lentil and orange; braised lamb shank, peas and mint; and for dessert, apple pie with cream and custard.

Kahani

(Kahani)

Contemporary Indian restaurant Kahani in Kensington has put together a Father’s Day menu not to be missed (three courses for £50pp). Chef Peter Joseph has made sure to include their much loved tandoori tiger prawns with chilli, coconut and curry leaves, Hyderabad lamb biryani, and chocolate delice with pistachio sponge to finish.

Como Garden

New Italian tapas restaurant Como Garden is ideal for celebrating special occasions – and if you take your dad this Father’s Day, everyone on the table gets a complimentary glass of champagne. Not only that, but the restaurant will be serving a special dish for the day – to be revealed...

Inspired by Lake Como in Italy, the interiors are lush with greenery, and even a giant olive tree. Bag a table under it for the ultimate dining experience.

Zuaya

Much like its cool new sibling Como Garden, Zuaya will also be treating the table to a complimentary glass of fizz and have a special dish available to order on the day.

Zuaya has an atmosphere like no other – vibey music, dark and mysterious interiors and wow factor to seduce the senses. The menu is Latin American and made to share.

What to drink

Father’s Day Duo from Wine Utopia

Treat your dad to some serious pampering with independent wine merchant Wine Utopia’s Father’s Day Duo (£30.95). The set contains a Château Milon ‘Cuvée Caprice’ 2017 – intense, warm, spiced fruit and soft leather on the nose. A proper Saint-Émilion, with rich plummy fruit throughout, this is a food-friendly Bordeaux with a fresh, structured finish. Works with a range of dishes, from classic robust beef, game and lamb roasts or stews right through to well aged farmhouse cheddar.

(Wine Utopia)

And a Domaine de la Vieille Tour Rosé 2020, Côtes de Provence. This is a perfect, pale, raspberry-pink wine that is very drinkable. Delicate aromas are followed by lovely sweet fruit from Grenache grapes. Lovely on a summer’s day – serve chilled and accompany with seafood, Mediterranean dishes, or just by itself.

People’s Captain craft beers

(People’s Captain)

People’s Captain is a new range of craft beers founded by professional rugby player Greg Bateman. In 2019, Bateman addressed his personal battle with depression on social media, and candidly opened up about his mental health struggles. He set his sights on producing a range of craft beers that not only taste great, but also build something strong, positive and long-lasting that really makes lives better. All People’s Captain beers sold will help support The People’s Captain Foundation. A percentage of the sales will go towards raising £1m to help boost Britain’s mental health as well as provide brave and brilliant initiatives for those that need it most.

Two Drifters Distillery Spiced Rum

The world’s first rum made with a carbon negative footprint. A lightly spiced, dry rum made from 100 per cent molasses. Proudly fermented and distilled in Exeter, this bottle of rum will go down a treat.

What to gift

Two Drifters Virtual Father’s Day Rum Tasting, from £30

(Two Drifters)

Book your rum-loving dads on a special virtual rum tasting and tour at Two Drifters Distillery for Father’s Day running on the 24 June.

The one-hour event features an in-depth tour of the distillery, with rum tasting sections throughout, wrapped up with a Q&A. Guests will receive a rum pack prior to taste and try the whole range of five rums.

Cost: £30 for one taster set or £50 for two (sent to the same shipping address).

Tickets are available via their website here.

The Cherry Tree Ultimate Cheese and Chutney Wheel, £30

(The Cherry Tree)

Give dad the gift of cheese and chutney this year with this ultimate artisan cheese wheel and chutney duo. Eight sections of different flavoured cheddars plus a selection of Cherry Tree classic and favourite chutneys to have alongside.

Knoops Chocolate Shaker, £26

(Knoops)

Chocolate is always a winner and with this nifty piece of kit, DAD can make hot and cold Knoops chocolate drinks at home.

Easy to use (and to clean) simply choose your flakes and milk, then shake for a velvety smooth hot or iced chocolate. For hot drinks, add flakes to hot milk and shake for 10 seconds. For iced, make a small, strong hot chocolate in the shaker, top up with cold milk and ice cubes or ice cream and shake. When you buy the chocolate shaker, add a tube of 34 per cent milk, 54 per cent dark or 70 per cent extra dark flakes for the special price of £5 (normally £9.25)