Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Men are famously tricky to buy for. When we asked dads we knew what they wanted for Father’s Day (which falls on Sunday 18 June this year), many failed to give us concrete answers.

Sound familiar? Well, we’ve done a deep dive into the best gifts for Father’s Day, to come up with a comprehensive list of presents that are bound to make you their favourite child.

The art of gift giving is all about thinking about what the recipient likes. Our tip is to be nosy and ask questions to help you gain some gift inspo. Go for presents that reflect their interests or encourage ones they’d like to take up.

As it’s Father’s Day – a day to show appreciation for the paternal figures in your life – we need to make these gifts a treat. Go for something he might not normally buy for himself. Push the boat out to say thanks for being my taxi driver, confidant, rock, and for bankrolling me through life.

Obvious gifts that are consumable – food, booze, other treats – are completely valid. As are things that are more practical or sentimental. Dig under the surface of “You don’t need to get me anything”, and you’ll find dads are easy to buy for... or, at least, they will be after you’ve read our round-up.

How we tested

We recruited an army of very keen testers to try out suitable gifts for Father’s Day. The main thing we were after was a happy tester. Did they genuinely like the gift? And, after the initial wow moment, did the gift hold up? We went back to testers to see how they were getting on with their items – were they still enjoying them? Everything that made the cut on this list is something that ticked a tester’s boxes, whatever their interest. We wanted useful and thoughtful, practical and fun. Something that would make dads everywhere feel special.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2023 are: