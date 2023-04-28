Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best Father’s Day gifts 2023: 52 present ideas, from aftershave to DIY tools and more

Whether it’s savoury and sweet hampers or personalised presents, you’re sure to find a gift your dad will love

Zoe Phillimore
Friday 28 April 2023 11:21
<p>Stumped for ideas? Here’s your cheat sheet to presents for campers, coffee-lovers and a whole lot more </p>

Stumped for ideas? Here’s your cheat sheet to presents for campers, coffee-lovers and a whole lot more

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Men are famously tricky to buy for. When we asked dads we knew what they wanted for Father’s Day (which falls on Sunday 18 June this year), many failed to give us concrete answers.

Sound familiar? Well, we’ve done a deep dive into the best gifts for Father’s Day, to come up with a comprehensive list of presents that are bound to make you their favourite child.

The art of gift giving is all about thinking about what the recipient likes. Our tip is to be nosy and ask questions to help you gain some gift inspo. Go for presents that reflect their interests or encourage ones they’d like to take up.

As it’s Father’s Day – a day to show appreciation for the paternal figures in your life – we need to make these gifts a treat. Go for something he might not normally buy for himself. Push the boat out to say thanks for being my taxi driver, confidant, rock, and for bankrolling me through life.

Obvious gifts that are consumable – food, booze, other treats – are completely valid. As are things that are more practical or sentimental. Dig under the surface of “You don’t need to get me anything”, and you’ll find dads are easy to buy for... or, at least, they will be after you’ve read our round-up.

Related stories

8 best letterbox cocktails that bring the bar to you
10 best English sparkling wines for special occasions
9 best kitchen knife sets for sharpening your culinary skills
9 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

How we tested

We recruited an army of very keen testers to try out suitable gifts for Father’s Day. The main thing we were after was a happy tester. Did they genuinely like the gift? And, after the initial wow moment, did the gift hold up? We went back to testers to see how they were getting on with their items – were they still enjoying them? Everything that made the cut on this list is something that ticked a tester’s boxes, whatever their interest. We wanted useful and thoughtful, practical and fun. Something that would make dads everywhere feel special.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall Father’s Day gift – Don’t Buy Her Flowers man-care package: £15.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com
  • Best hamper – Fortnum & Mason the fortmason hamper: £125, Fortnumandmason.com
  • Best bottle of fizz – Chapel Down English rose NV: £29.99, Waitrose.com
  • Best fragrance – Jo Malone myrrh and tonka cologne intense: £106, Jomalone.co.uk

Don’t Buy Her Flowers man-care package

  • Best: Overall
  • Category: A range of food, self-care products, beauty products, books, socks and more
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

This is such a thoughtful gift, we had to make it our IndyBest winner this Father’s Day. The website lets you handpick what goes into the care package. Ours was filled with delicious snacks, including biltong and nuts, but there’s a plethora of things to choose from. And everything is full-sized. There are muscle rubs and Epsom salts for those who are keen on workouts; books; craft beers; socks; puzzles and more. This means you can really curate the gift to be perfect for the paternal figure in your life. You can also adjust it to suit your budget. Any dad would be thrilled to get some hand-picked treats from their loved ones, right? And rest assured, everything comes beautifully packaged with a handwritten note that you can compose.

Continue reading...

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling smart headphones

  • Best: Headphones
  • Category: Tech
  • Next-day delivery available: No

So many dads we asked said they most wanted a really good pair of headphones. And these are just that. Yes, they are spenny but, boy, are they worth it. The wireless headphones connect to devices via Bluetooth. You then are delivered crystal-clear audio that makes it feel like you’re in a bubble. There are buttons on the cups to control the playlists, take calls and switch them on and off. You can also put them in “aware” mode, so you can still hear what’s going on around you.

We found they were incredible in all situations. They were just as good for listening to podcasts on the go, taking Zoom calls and enjoying music at home and while on walks. The padded cups are super comfortable – as is the headband. You can wear them all day long and not feel pinched or sore. And if you want to drown out the kids, these are perfect – the noise cancellation was hugely impressive.

Read our full round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones

Continue reading...

Riverford recipe boxes

  • Best: For veggie dads
  • Category: Food
  • Next-day delivery available: No

We were thoroughly impressed by the Riverford recipe boxes. You can select as many meal boxes each week as you like, and you can dip in and out as you like, so you don’t need to keep remembering to cancel or pause subscriptions. There are some meat options on the menu, but it’s predominantly veggie and vegan dishes on offer at Riverford. We were so impressed with the range of meals, with options that we’d have never thought of otherwise – wild-garlic homity pie being a real standout.

The quality of the ingredients is fabulous. Everything felt fresh. It’s all organic, obviously, and a good deal of it is seasonal with low milage and low plastic. Each meal comes in a small cardboard box, which you can just slide into a cupboard and pull out when you’re ready. The refrigerated items came still chilled. As with other meal boxes, these were perfectly portioned, meaning our food waste was reduced.

Read our full round-up of the best recipe boxes and food delivery subscriptions

Continue reading...

The White Company men’s classic fine-stripe cotton pyjama set

  • Best: Pyjamas
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Dads young and old are going to love these timeless PJs. The design carries a thin blue strip and has a pocket – uses as yet to be discovered. However, the classic design is going to look great on whoever is lucky enough to wear them. They are incredibly roomy, and our tester confirmed they are comfortable. This is backed up by the fact they became the go-to nightwear for our tester. They’re made from pure cotton and feel thick and luxurious. Surely the perfect gift is something you perhaps wouldn’t treat yourself to, and these are just that.

Continue reading...

Fortnum and Mason the fortmason hamper

  • Best: Hamper
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

We struggle to think of a more tempting hamper than Fortnum’s offerings, and this one is perfect for Father’s Day. Packed full of savoury and sweet treats, it’s going to satisfy every dad, no matter what their tastes. Inside, delights include chutneys, marmalades and jams, which last ages and look pretty extra when displayed on a cheese board or at breakfast. There’s also tea, biscuits and florentines. To round things off, how about a good bottle of red and some wild-boar paté. It’s all killer and no filler – all wrapped up in a Fortnum’s wicker hamper, which is always handy to have for storage long after the last morsel has been gobbled.

Continue reading...

Happy Socks father of the year socks gift pack

  • Best: Socks
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

You can’t think about gifts for dads and not go to socks. They’re a staple. Useful and practical, socks might seem a tad boring but they can also inject a bit of fun into an everyday outfit. And Happy Socks has done just that with this pack of three socks. Our tester rates the quality of Happy Socks’s cotton-rich offerings. They wash well without any hint of shrinkage, and the bright hues make pairing after wash easy.

Coming in packaging resembling a dad mug, inside, there are three pairs of socks – one brash, striped pair and another two that come in eye-popping blue with “best dad’ emblazoned on them. Yes, at first, our tester thought they were a bit OTT too, but they soon became a firm favourite during testing.

Continue reading...

Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger

  • Best: For Apple devotees
  • Category: Tech
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

If you’re an Apple household, this charge station is the perfect gift for dad. The stand offers space to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods neatly. It’s perfect for a bedside table and a huge space-saver. Our tester also noted it meant you only needed one plug rather than three to charge the whole suite of Apple products. It’s designed to be subtle and allows you to stand your phone up, if you like to be able to see the time when you’re in bed. Safety-first dads will be glad to hear it’s all tested to ensure nothing overheats, and you can still charge your phone even when you have a cover on it. Our tester claimed to be nonplussed when they initially saw this charge station, but are now absolute converts and they – perhaps rather sadly – missed it when they were away travelling.

Read our full round-up of the best wireless chargers

Continue reading...

Cuisinart automatic wine opener

  • Best: For wine-lovers
  • Category: Kitchen accessories
  • Next-day delivery available: No

For the wine-loving dad who has everything, this bottle opener is a useful, stylish and fun gift. You plug in the opener, and in the charge base is a foil cutter. Then you simply hold the wine opener over a bottle (with a cork, obviously – do not try this with screw-tops) and the opener does the rest, plugging out the cork without breaking into a sweat or swearing, and without leaving bits of cork floating in the wine. Game changer. There is also a vacuum sealer in the set, which allows you to preserve any wine should there be some left in the bottle. This wine opener isn’t only handy, it looks stylish in the kitchen too, with rose-gold finishes and a modern design.

Continue reading...

Yeti rambler 35oz straw mug

  • Best: Drinking mug
  • Category: Kitchen accessories
  • Next-day delivery available: No

If your giftee is a big TikTokker, they might be well aware of the trend for these jumbo drinking mugs. If they’re not aware yet, they’ll soon be converted after trying this one. The insulated mug comes with a lid and straw, meaning spillages are fairly unlikely. It is also double-walled, so it keeps your drink at the perfect temperature. And it packs in almost 1l of liquid.

It’s ideal for those that struggle to stay hydrated, want to have a fresh drink on hand on their desk at all times, or even those who are on the go at the gym, in the garden – wherever.

It’s not quite the same as a water bottle – you cannot sling it in your bag, as it will spill. But we found it tested brilliantly at home and had us staying much better hydrated throughout the day.

Continue reading...

Brindisa charcuterie selection box

  • Best: Foodie gift
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes (opt for ‘AM delivery’)

Foodie dads are going to love this meat feast of a box. It’s packed with the best of the best Spanish charcuterie, including Iberico Bellota hand-carved jamon, chorizo in three different formats (praise be for spreadable chorizo), Salchichon de Vic and wild boar paté. There are also caper berries, the best breadsticks you’ll ever sample and Salchichon Iberico Bellota slices. This all works together to provide the most sumptuous charcuterie board you’ve ever come across. Perfect for hosting a get-together, munching on over a few days or, you know, a quiet fridge raid when the kids are out of your hair.

Continue reading...

Lego Darth Vader helmet

  • Best: For Star Wars fans
  • Category: Activity
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Take geeky dad jokes to the next level with this Lego Darth Vader helmet. Fans of Star Wars and Lego are going to feel very appreciated if they receive this gift on Father’s Day. It’s a complex build, so dads can also have some me-time while constructing it, away from those pesky kids. Our tester was full of glee when they were presented with this, and claimed it helped them get some mindfulness while they built the head. Underneath the helmet there’s a layer of Vader’s “life system” – a detail Star Wars fans are going to appreciate. Once it’s built, it’s a memorabilia piece that can be displayed in your home (preferably in the man cave).

Read our full round-up of the best Lego sets for adults

Continue reading...

Bad Brownie the bestsellers box

  • Best: For sweet-toothed dads
  • Category: Food
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

It’s rare to find a dad who isn’t partial to a chocolate brownie – and this is the crème de la crème of brownies. Bad Brownies deliver fresh treats to your door, which is always going to go down well whether you’re with your dad or not this Father’s Day.

When it comes to the bestsellers box, the clue is in the name. You can choose from 12, 16 or 24 bitesize pieces of bestselling-brownie heaven. We got salted caramel, triple chocolate, hazelnut, peanut butter, chocolate orange and white chocolate raspberry in our box. If we’re honest, it’s hard to pick a favourite, but the salted caramel got our dad tester’s biggest rave review.

As the sweet treats come in smaller bites, it doesn’t feel insanely indulgent and dads can share the love with their family… or not.

Continue reading...

Noble Isle lightning oak hair and body wash

  • Best: Luxury shower gel
  • Category: Beauty
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Dads might be reluctant to splash the cash on a boujee shower gel, which is why we must do it for them on occasions such as Father’s Day. Who knows, maybe you’ll lure them away from the siren’s call of supermarket budget soap for life?

This hair and body wash from Noble Isle is perfect for dads that are sceptical of fancy beauty products. It’s scented with pink pepper, bergamot and clove bud. Initially it smells fresh and citrusy, but as the gel lathers it releases a headier, woodier scent. It is definitely a more masculine aroma, but in the very best way. Our tester was hugely impressed, not just by the smell but how long it lingered and how beautifully it lathered in the shower. It’s also cruelty-free and vegan-friendly – what more could you want?

Continue reading...

CurrentBody skin LED eye perfector

  • Best: Beauty gadget
  • Category: Beauty
  • Next-day delivery available: No

We know what you may be thinking – beauty gadgets and dads aren’t natural bedfellows. But we’re here for all dads. Our tester had the same initial dubious reaction, especially after seeing our “terrifying” (their words) LED full-face mask. But after putting on this LED eye mask, they were quickly converted, especially when we told them it’d help reduce their crow’s feet. And this tester isn’t particularly into their skincare either, if you’re still on the fence.

The CurrentBody eye perfector goes just around your eyes, and our tester reported it was comfortable to wear. Because of this fit, it’s going to be great for even the more hirsute faces. The four lengthwaves the mask emits should help reduce eye bags, dark circles and increase skin’s elasticity. Our tester was converted pretty quickly to using this, feeling it helped relax them while boosting their skin’s overall appearance. As it takes just three minutes, it also didn’t feel like too much of a commitment to use.

Read our full round-up of the best LED face masks

Continue reading...

Nerf elite motoblitz

  • Best: For big kids
  • Category: Toys
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Recently, we indulged our kids in a Nerf gun each, and the envy on their dad’s face was clear to see. So, when we presented him with the Nerf elite motoblitz, his face lit up like a kid on Christmas Day. This gun offers motorised blasting, so you just press a button and hold, and the gun does the rest – no need for pump action. For an additional hit, you can pump the gun and fire six bullets at once. Our tester got incredibly into this gift, and could be found lying on their stomach, shooting at a target they made. Ridiculous, or endearing? Either way, this toy brought them so much joy we couldn’t not include it in our round-up.

Continue reading...

Under Armour iso-chill laser heat short-sleeve running top

  • Best: For runners
  • Category: Sports and fitness
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Something our running-mad tester is always after, seemingly, is new running tops. So they were thrilled with this Under Armour option, which is seriously high tech. The iso-chill fabric draws heat away from the body, keeping runners cool even in hot conditions. As our tester is liable to the old ‘tomato face’ after a run, they were delighted with this development in running gear.

The material is super soft and stretchy, meaning no chaffing or irritation, and there’s a breathable back panel for extra comfort. Lastly, whoever does the washing will be pleased to note there’s anti-odour technology woven into the fabric too, which means it shouldn’t get too wiffy before it makes it into the washing machine.

Continue reading...

Atom Studios magsafe card wallet

  • Best: For disorganised dads
  • Category: Accessory
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Do you have a dad who is constantly shouting “Where is my wallet/keys/phone?” Well, this product is going to be a game changer. The cork-look wallet attaches via magnets to the back of your iPhone, and has enough space to carry a few cards with you on the go. It was perfect for our Apple Pay-adverse tester, who said it was absolutely brilliant. They reported that it slimlined what they needed to take out with them day to day, and made life easier. What dad doesn’t need that? It also looks pretty nice in the natural finish (it also comes in a carbon finish, if you prefer). If you use a phone case, we found it worked fine through a case, too.

Continue reading...

The Cheese Geek the Stevie seasonal cheese and wine box

  • Best: For cheese-lovers
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

OK, we admit we helped test this gift – but it’s totally irresistible. Our Stevie hamper arrived with three cheeses and a good bottle of red – perfect for a night-in feast. The box always includes a blue, soft and hard option, and we were thoroughly impressed with our selection of British cheeses – they’re ones we wouldn’t have come across otherwise. There was also a sheet of tasting notes included, as well as a description of each cheese. The Cheese Geek is obviously true to its name – it knows its cheeses.

If you want to, you can also choose to make this a subscription gift that plops on your giftee’s doormat every month. Now, that is a special delivery.

Continue reading...

Opinel no. 7 colorama trekking knife

  • Best: Gift for less than £15
  • Category: Tools
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

We gifted this to an avid Ray Mears fan, and to say they were delighted is an understatement. This is a versatile knife, designed to take out into the wilderness with you – or at least to the local woods. The wooden-handled knife is designed to be handed down from generation to generation. As such, it feels robust in your hand. Weighty without being OTT. The safety lock at the bottom meant accidents were less likely to happen. Our tester enjoyed whittling sticks with it (a dad hobby if ever there was one) as much as opening Amazon parcels with it. The design of Opinel knives is so good, the V&A has named it among the 100 best-designed items in the world.

Read our full round-up of the best kitchen knife sets

Continue reading...

Fjallraven Kanken 15in laptop bag

  • Best: For commuters
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: No

If your dad is schlepping back and forth to the office in these hybrid-working times, this backpack is going to be a game changer. While looking trendy, with those Fjallraven aesthetics, the bag is designed specifically to carry a laptop. There’s a padded zip pocket against the back, meaning you keep your laptop close to you at all times and you don’t have to open and shut the whole bag to get your laptop out.

Inside, there’s plenty of space to stick chargers, packed lunches, travel mugs and all the rest. As well as this, there’s a seat pad, which you can whip out if you find yourself on the train without a seat and have to sit on the floor (we’ve all been there). The fabric is hardwearing, which is essential for an item that’s going to be used daily. It also comes in a range of colours, so you’re sure to find one that suits.

Read our full round-up of the best laptop bags

Continue reading...

Whitebox Cocktails classic cocktail gift pack

  • Best: For cocktail-lovers
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: No

We love cocktails but, let’s face it, making them at home is a big faff when you can just open a bottle of wine. But Whitebox Cocktails offer a third way – cute-as-a-button cocktails in a can. This gift pack comes with six different cocktails, and our tester was delighted, especially with the old fashioned, which they claimed was as good as any they’ve had in top-rated cocktail bars. We sampled a “Squeezy’s margarita” and were thoroughly impressed, too. The cans are small, so you can fit them in the fridge easily. We will definitely be buying these cocktails again.

Continue reading...

Away the medium flex suitcase

  • Best: For frequent flyers
  • Category: Travel and outdoors
  • Next-day delivery available: No

OK, so this gift is a big-ticket item but we were so impressed during testing we just had to include it. Away has become the brand for luggage, and we are now total converts. The medium flex has a hard shell, so we’re not too worried about it getting knocked around, and there’s a TSA combination lock on the outside for extra peace of mind. But, mainly, this is a suitcase that just works.

Each side of the suitcase – lid and bottom – is virtually hollow. This allowed two people to pack enough stuff for a week, while keeping everything separate. There’s also a large laundry bag, which zips out of the cover. And a middle divider, which is perfect for fragile items.

Two other things heavy packers will like is the internal compression system, which packs down clothes, and an expandable zip. The medium is lightweight, with 360-degree wheels that make running through the airport, Home Alone style, a total breeze.

Read our full round-up of the best suitcases

Continue reading...

The Ginger Pig sausage box

  • Best: Bangers
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Whether your dad is into barbecuing or bangers and mash, this Ginger Pig sausage box is going to go down a storm. It comes with four packs of six sausages (24 sausages overall). And these aren’t just any old sausages – they’re some of the best we’ve ever tried. There’s Cumberlands, Lincolnshires, traditional and pork-and-leek varieties. All are so good, we don’t think we can ever go back to supermarket own-brand again. Of course, you’re probably not going to be able to eat 24 sausages in one go (if you can, you should be selling tickets to that show) but we found they freeze beautifully.

Continue reading...

Tonkotsu eat all the bits gift pack

  • Best: For dads who can handle the heat
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: No

If your dad loves to add a bit of spice to every meal (ours has been known to put chilli in spag bol), then this gift pack is going to set their heart alight. Made by the popular Japanese restaurant, the chilli oil alone has a bit of a cult following. It provides the perfect umami balance for drizzling over noodles, stir fries and gyoza. There’s also an extra-hot version of this oil in the pack, and a Japanese chilli ketchup, which partners with egg-based brunch meals dreamily. We find ourselves reaching for these condiments a surprising amount and will be needing to restock before long. The mark of an excellent gift.

Continue reading...

Commentary Charts football chart

  • Best: For football-mad dads
  • Category: Sports
  • Next-day delivery available: No

This gift gets a tick in the thoughtful box as well as a tick in the genuinely interesting box. The print is a copy of football commentator Clive Tyldesley’s prematch notes on some of the most memorable football matches in history. Whether your dad is a Gooner or a Toffee, there’s a chart that’s going to catch their interest. There are more than 48 teams covered, some with multiple matches to choose from. The level of detail on the charts is amazing – there are facts and figures about all the players in the match. Our football-fan dad loved this gift, we felt like the ultimate thoughtful gifter and we love that it’s something he can keep forever.

Continue reading...

Heather Alstead Design personalised name mug

  • Best: For his first Father’s Day
  • Category: Kitchenware
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Although a “World’s best dad” mug is a bit of a cliché, this cute cup got a great reception from our tester. It’s monochrome and stylish, so won’t be too in-your-face, whether it’s used at work or at home. We loved that you can personalise it with the names of your kids, and include a little message on the back. As an extra bonus, the mug is made in a small, family-run studio, so, not only will you be gifting something personal, you’ll also be supporting another family while you do it.

Continue reading...

JBL bar 300 soundbar

  • Best: For TV addicts
  • Category: Tech
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Chances are, unless you have a soundbar, the sound on your TV is distorted. Thanks to TV speakers having to be built into slimmer and slimmer screens, the sound quality on most TVs is terrible these days. But the JBL bar 300 is here to help, and we think it makes a great gift. Whether your dad loves movies, gaming or TV shows, this is going to elevate his experience into something verging on cinematic.

The Bar 300 is discrete, and easy to install. We had ours synced up to our Sky Q box in moments. Watching TV has become much more immersive – we don’t miss vital bits of dialogue, and the big moments feel bigger. OK, this is a pricey gift but we rate it highly and think it’s great for dads who keep saying “Hang on, rewind, what did they just say?”

Read our full round-up on the best soundbars and the best budget soundbars

Continue reading...

Dishoom bacon naan roll breakfast kit

  • Best: For breakfast in bed
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Take breakfast in bed to the next level this Father’s Day with this Dishoom breakfast kit. Our tester is a huge fan of the Dishoom bacon naan, so we loved that we could bring it to them at home. The kit includes everything you need – bacon, cream cheese, naan dough and chilli jam. There’s even all the fixings for chai tea, too. Our tester loved this breakfast treat, and it made them feel really special that we went to the effort. Whether they have fun rolling the naan and cooking it themselves, or you deliver it to them on a tray in bed, we think this makes the best Father’s Day breakfast.

Continue reading...

Philips hue starter kit smart lightbulbs

  • Best: For energy-conscious dads
  • Category: Tech
  • Next-day delivery available: No

If the paternal figure in your life can often be found checking the smart meter, and ranting about it looking like Blackpool illuminations at home, this product is going to help him cope with his energy-bill woes. While it won’t pay the bills for you, these smart lightbulbs are otherwise pretty brilliant. They come with a “bridge”, which connects the bulbs to your wifi, so you can control them using an app on your phone or a voice assistant, such as Alexa. You can set them to modes including “relax” and “concentrate”, which provide the perfect brightness, whatever your mode.

More entertainingly, you can choose different colours for them and even set them to mirror the music you’re listening to or what you’re watching on TV (if you have the gizmo that allows for this, which is sold separately).

As well as this, you can set schedules, and control the lights remotely – so if you don’t trust the kids to switch the lights off while you’re away, you can do it for them. This set comes with three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. From here, you can add as many bulbs to your home as you like.

Read more on the best smart lights in our round-up

Continue reading...

Chapel Down English rose NV

  • Best: Bottle of fizz
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes (check availability)

We have our fingers firmly crossed for a sunny Father’s Day, and what better way to celebrate it than with a glass of fizz in the garden?

This bottle is an English sparkling wine, and the very best the country has to offer, in our humble opinion. Yes, it is pink, but we reckon we’ve evolved far enough that men can also enjoy a drink in a feminine hue. Certainly our testers took to the challenge with gusto, claiming that this drop is as good as, if not better than, champagne. The dry fizz is a blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot meunier and pinot blanc, which is light and fun to drink. Perfect for raising a toast on Father’s Day.

Read more on the best English sparkling wines in our round-up

Continue reading...

Gymshark vital zip top

  • Best: For gym-goers
  • Category: Sports and fitness
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Our tester was thrilled with this Gymshark top. For those that care, Gymshark is bang on trend at the moment. For those that couldn’t care less about gym fashion, it’s also functional and comfortable.

The top fitted perfectly, and was true to size. The fabric is soft and lightweight, and wicks away sweat while allowing airflow, meaning the wearer shouldn’t overheat excessively while getting shredded. The quarter zip means it’s great for layering, and is easy to pull off after the warm-up is done. Our tester gave this a big thumbs up, and it’s now their top choice for the gym.

Continue reading...

Custom Neon create-your-own neon sign

  • Best: Wall art
  • Category: Home interiors
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly sign in your living room or something a bit more masculine for an office or man cave, Custom Neon lets you create a neon sign that’s perfect for your space. You can switch between a good array of fonts and colours, as well as how it’s mounted – and preview what it looks like on the brand’s website. We found this helped us take any guesswork out of ordering the sign.

You’ll need to get ordering ahead of time, as it takes a while for the company to create your sign and ship it. We were thrilled with the end result, though – it looked exactly like the preview, and it was very easy to mount on the wall. Something else we also loved was that it comes with a remote, so you can plug it in behind furniture and still easily switch it on and off. We think this is such a fun, thoughtful gift for dads.

Continue reading...

Laphroaig 10-year-old Islay single malt Scotch whisky

  • Best: Whisky
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Surely no Father’s Day list would be complete without a bottle of whisky, and we have not let you down here. This Islay single malt is affordable compared with many whiskies out there, yet it’s one of the best in the world. In fact, it’s so revered, it gets a mention in the patriarchal drama Succession as the Roys’ drink of choice. Dodgy family dynamics aside, Laphroaig is going to be a welcome addition to a whisky collection, whether your dad is a seasoned whisky connoisseur or just starting out on his whisky journey. It’s pungent and aromatic with a strong peaty, smoky taste. What more could you want from a whisky?

Read our full round-up of the best Scottish single-malt whiskies

Continue reading...

Wild Nutrition daily essentials for men

  • Best: Wellbeing gift
  • Category: Health
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

This gift will really take the hassle out of navigating the vitamins aisle in the supermarket. Wild Nutrition has developed a clever product that deposits a sachet of the exact right vitamins for you each day. All you have to do is tear open the little bag and take the vitamins inside. They include seven capsules to support brain and heart function, testosterone levels, the immune system, your bones and muscles and your metabolism. That comes in the form of multi vitamins, a vitamin D capsule and an Omega-3 capsule. Phew!

Our tester reported that as well as being handy, these vitamins, after a month’s course, made them feel more energised and alert, and less sluggish after sleepless nights with the kids.

Continue reading...

Aesop Moroccan neroli shaving serum

  • Best: Shaving foam
  • Category: Beauty
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes (next business day, if ordered before 12pm)

When is a shaving foam, not a shaving foam? When it’s a serum. Aesop makes this very boujee option, which is designed to foam up in your hands or on your face. It’s been blended to ensure it doesn’t create razor drag, which can leave delicate facial skin feeling tender. And it also calms the skin after a shave.

Our tester delighted in using it and said it was a huge step up from the foam they usually use. And, of course, with it being Aesop, it smells heavenly. This particular serum smells masculine and woody – even if you don’t spritz a scent afterwards, dads will smell as fresh as woodlands.

Continue reading...

Aarke carbonator 3

  • Best: Kitchen gadget
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: No

With stylish aesthetics, we think this carbonator is going to appeal to dads in a big way. And what dad doesn’t love a gadget? We’re yet to find one.

This carbonator makes fizzy water – just screw on the bottle and pull the lever on the side. Voila, tasty bubbly water. You can decide between three levels of fizz, so whether you like gently sparkling or something more fierce, the carbonator has got you. The bottle has a screw lid, so you can store it in the fridge.

You can also buy flavours for the water, which you add afterwards. Make no mistake, these are much more sophisticated than the syrups you might get with other carbonators. We had pink grapefruit, and it was subtle and delicious.

Our tester really liked that this was a bit extra and something they wouldn’t have thought of themselves. That’s all the makings of a great gift, if you ask us.

Continue reading...

Veritable smart garden

  • Best: For green-fingered dads
  • Category: Gardening
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Although our tester was quite taken with this smart garden, our kids were absolutely mesmerised by it and that’s made us love it all the more. It’s provided an activity as well as a bit of learning about growing fruit and veg.

The smart garden comes with four blocks of seeds – you can choose from a vast array of plants you want to grow, and all of them are edible. You then insert the dried mud blocks into the four slots on the smart garden and fill the reservoir with water. The blocks suck up just the right amount of water, and you just need to top up the reservoir, as required.

There’s also an LED light overhead that adjusts the amount of light in the room, so your plant gets perfect growing conditions. This means you don’t need space on a windowsill or a garden to get growing. Within a week, we had green shoots, much to everyone’s delight. We loved that this is wholesome yet quite geeky, and we reckon dads and their kids will get a kick out of it.

Continue reading...

Charles Tyrwhitt pure linen shirt

  • Best: Wardrobe update
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

As summer is upon us, your dad may be in need of a wardrobe update. This linen shirt is perfect for pretty much all ages. The linen just improves wash after wash, creating a great smart-casual vibe that’s as perfect for sundowners as it is kids’ sports day. It comes in classic, slim or extra slim fits and a plethora of block colours, so you’re sure to find a look that’s going to suit your main man. Our tester said the slim fit was still quite roomy, but they liked it, as, when it got a bit hot, they were still as cool as a linen-clad cucumber. The extra-slim version has back darts, whereas the roomier styles just have pleats.

Continue reading...

Storksak eco backpack

  • Best: For dads-to-be
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: No

This backpack change bag is a great gift for dads-to-be. It’s stylish and practical, and eco-conscious dads will like that it’s made from recycled plastic bottles, too. A backpack is always going to be a winner for changing bag styles. It leaves the wearer hands-free to wrangle wriggling babies or energetic toddlers. This particular backpack includes a change mat inside and an insulated pocket for bottles and food. It also has clips, so you can attach it to your pram. Our tester liked that it was water-repellent, so, when they put it down on wet floors or got caught in the rain, the insides didn’t get soggy. They also liked the external zip pocket for storing essentials such as a phone. Lastly, there’s a panel on the back that allows you to slide it onto the handle of a wheely suitcase – so useful for the jet-set parent, too.

Continue reading...

Itiwit X100 10ft touring inflatable stand-up paddle board

  • Best: For adventurers
  • Category: Activity
  • Next-day delivery available: No

For dads that love to be out exploring, a stand-up paddleboard is just the ticket. It’ll give them a chance to escape the busy life of being a dad and have some peace, reconnecting with nature. Or they could let their kids also climb aboard for shared fun on (and probably in) the water.

This paddleboard is great for beginners, as it’s wide and offers more stability. There’s also a good grip pad on it. Before dad sets sail, though, it’s worth noting this paddleboard doesn’t come with a pump or paddle – you’ll need to buy those separately, as they’re vital bits of kit. However, once we were up and running, the whole family loved used this paddle board.

Read our full round-up of the best paddle boards

Continue reading...

VonHaus round mgo fire pit

  • Best: Fire pit
  • Category: Garden
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

We reckon most dads have a bit of an inner caveman in them – they cannot resist a good fire. So, what better gift than a fire pit? We’ve gone for this one as you can use it as a grill too for the ultimate caveman experience. When you’re not grilling food, you can take the grill off and use it as a warming station on chilly summer’s evenings and as a focal point in your garden. Another plus point of this fire pit is that it can burn wood or charcoal. There’s also a mesh top for safety-conscious dads.

Read our full round-up of the best fire pits

Continue reading...

Libertine Burger #005 DIY kit

  • Best: For burger-lovers
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

The whole family was absolutely blown away by this burger meal kit. It was incredibly simple to make, with absolutely everything you need to create a restaurant-quality burger. The instructions were simple, we had ample sauce (even ketchup was included) and we were able to make the burgers in around 20 minutes. The meat was brilliant quality, as was the rest of the produce, and the whole meal was hoovered up in about five minutes. Each kit includes enough for four. We went for the kit that included deep-fried pickles, cheese and bacon. It was as delicious as it sounds, and our co-tester said it was as good as a high-end burger joint’s. Libertine Burger also does different kits, if you’re vegan or just into different toppings. We’re getting hungry just thinking about these bad boys.

Continue reading...

Char-Broil performance pro three-burner gas BBQ

  • Best: For keen barbecuers
  • Category: Garden
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

We acknowledge this is a very spenny gift, but if you have cash to splash or you’re teaming up with siblings, this BBQ is going to delight your dad. The clever infrared technology means there’s an even distribution of heat – no more searingly hot places or cold spots here. This means you’re going to get a more reliable cooking experience, and we could all do with one of those.

This is a three-burner, with two side shelves – one of which converts into a hob for cooking things in pans. There is also a cabinet underneath, in which to safely stow your gas canister. We found this barbecue a huge step up from the gas model we had previously, and it made cooking fun rather than fraught. This will be dad’s pride and joy for sure – after his kids, of course.

Read our full round-up of the best gas barbecues

Continue reading...

VonHaus 94-piece household tool and screwdriver combo kit

  • Best: For DIY dads
  • Category: Tools
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Although our tester has a huge – and we mean huge – tool collection, they said this kit was a bit of a game changer. The usefulness mainly comes from the fact it’s portable, and therefore easy to take around with you while you’re doing jobs. In the pack, there are wrenches, a hammer, pliers, a range of manual screwdrivers and hex keys. There’s also an electric screwdriver. This all comes in a hard-wearing bag with plenty of pockets to keep things organised. You can open out the bag to see what’s inside, too.

Continue reading...

Jo Malone myrrh and tonka cologne intense

  • Best: Fragrance
  • Category: Beauty
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

A Father’s Day gift guide wouldn’t be complete without a fragrance, and we’re big fans of this cologne. It smells rich and exotic, with a warm, sweet vanilla scent giving way to the earthy, bitterness of myrrh. Certainly, it’s a very grown-up and masculine scent but one that’s going to work in summer or in cooler months. Our tester reported this scent lasted all day, too. As always, Jo Malone has perfected pared-back sophistication with its packaging – it comes in a signature Jo Malone box, with the bottle itself being a dark-chocolate brown. This is a contemporary, luxe gift that any dad is sure to love.

Read our full round-up of the best fragrances for men

Continue reading...

Karcher K7 premium smart control pressure washer

  • Best: High-end DIY gadget
  • Category: Tools
  • Next-day delivery available: No

If your dad is into DIY in a big way, and has just about every DIY tool, how about gifting him this Rolls-Royce of pressure washers? This Karcher number connects wirelessly to an app on your phone. It will take you through initial setup, as well as offering a range of jobs and advising which attachments are going to do the job. You can also easily adjust the pressure using the buttons and screen on the pressure washer, meaning you can blast heavy-duty stuff and go easier on delicate surfaces. Our tester had enormous fun cleaning our garden paths with this jet washer – we’ve got to admit, it’s a satisfying job.

Read our full round-up of the best pressure washers

Continue reading...

Clarks ATL coast x Red shoes

  • Best: For beach bums
  • Category: Fashion
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

These shoes by Clarks were designed in a collab with high-end paddleboarding company Red Paddle, and they’re made for water-based adventures. They’re fully waterproof, yet completely breathable. Unlike many beach shoes, these have a proper shock-absorbing sole that our extremely fussy tester said made them really comfortable, even when worn all day. They’re designed to drain well when they’ve been submerged in water, and are incredibly grippy. We tested ours on very slippery rocks while rockpooling with kids, and they stood up well in tricky conditions. Whether your dad is into coaststeering, paddleboarding or canyoning, these trainers are going to revolutionise their hobby.

Continue reading...

Vango radiate grande DLX chair

  • Best: For die-hard campers
  • Category: Camping gear
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Does your dad love camping but complain they’re a bit cold once the sun sets? This chair is the answer to his prayers. It’s designed to be extra wide for extra comfort, and, get this – it’s heated. You can power it from a power bank, and it has four heat settings. Our tester loved this chair, even for just in the garden, decreeing it hugely comfortable. You can also recline it, so you can watch the stars or catch some rays (you can use it without heating it on hot summer days). Dad is going to be the envy of the entire campsite with this – if he can ever get the kids off it, that is.

Read our full round-up of the best camping chairs

Continue reading...

CleanCo clean W non-alcoholic whiskey alternative

  • Best: For teetotal dads
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: No

Founded by the reformed party boy and Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, CleanCo is taking the non-alcoholic spirit world by storm. This is its whiskey alternative, which our whiskey-loving tester said was decent. We’re told it makes a brilliant booze-free old fashioned. It packs in the oaky, woody flavours of your usual bourbons, with a sweet, spiced note too. As well as looking every inch a premium spirit, with attention paid to the bottle, it also comes with a cocktail recipe card set for inspo. We reckon this would bring a smile to any dad’s face, whether or not they’re looking to cut their alcohol intake.

Continue reading...

Mountain Warehouse esprit four-person tent

  • Best: For camping novices
  • Category: Camping gear
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

If you’re just setting out on your camping journey this summer, this is a great tent to get the whole family set up. It has a roomy porch for storing kit and keeping it dry; there is decent waterproofing, with taped seams, and two doors on the porch encourage airflow throughout the day, which stopped the tent getting too stinky.

There is one bedroom in the tent, which makes for a snug adventure, but surely that’s the point of camping? It’s also a relatively low tent, so, should the wind pick up, you’re not going to worry about blowing away. Whether they’re off to the West Country for a week, or just on an overnighter, this is going to make dads feel that bit more prepared.

Read our full round-up of the best family tents

Continue reading...

Nespresso vertuo pop coffee machine

  • Best: For coffee-lovers
  • Category: Kitchen appliances
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

Normally, our tester is a devoted Aeropress fan, diligently cooling the boiled water so the coffee is just so. But after a cup of joe from the vertuo pop, they were left wondering why they’d been bothering. This Nespresso is designed to be a space saver, so you don’t need as much real estate in your kitchen. It makes everything from espresso to a mug of coffee, and comes with a drip tray to raise up the cup, if needed.

The vertuo pop is a speedy gizmo, too – we had a cup within 30 seconds of pressing the button. This machine also connects to an app on your smart phone, where you can troubleshoot, order more pods and run maintenance on your machine.

Read our full round-up of the best coffee pod machines

Continue reading...

Pipers Farm grass-fed steak-tasting meat box

  • Best: For meat-lovers
  • Category: Food and drink
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes

We were incredibly impressed by this offering. The steaks came frozen, and we slung three of the four packs straight into the freezer. There are two of each type of steak in the pack: rib-eye, fillet, chuck and rump. It works out as just over £8 per steak. Each steak is then individually packaged, so you only need to take one out at a time. The rib-eye steak was incredible – soft, flavoursome and thickly cut, marbled perfectly with fat.

Pipers Farm is dedicated to sustainable farming in Devon. Its beef is all native breeds and 100 per cent grass-fed, and the quality is astounding. We think this is such a wonderful Father’s Day treat, and one that your meat-loving dad can enjoy for much longer than just one day. It got two thumbs up from our co-tester.

Continue reading...

Father’s Day FAQs

When is Father’s Day 2023?

Owing to the fact Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June each year, the date of the annual celebration is not set in stone. But when it comes to Father’s Day in 2023, make sure to mark Sunday 18 June in your calendars.

The verdict: Father’s Day gifts

We were so impressed with Don’t Buy Her Flowers’ care package. It offers great value for money, and is a thoughtful and special present that is going to make dads feel really cherished. We loved that everything was full sized and so carefully wrapped, too.

If your dad is all about upgrading his grilling game, have a look at our pick of the best gas BBQs to snap up in time for summer

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
Save £200 on 2023 holidays with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
Up to 30% off in the ASOS spring sale
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off all orders with The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
15% off all £25+ orders - Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
Up to 50% off sale fragrances at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in