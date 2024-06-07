Getting a dinner reservation in London can sometimes feel like elbowing your way onto a Tokyo metro train during rush hour. You’ve seen the videos. Chaos.

Visit any high-profile restaurant’s website and there probably won’t be any availability today, tomorrow, next week or next month. If you’re old school, you might ring them. If you’re smart, you’ll be keeping an eye on your favourite restaurant’s social media, where they often announce that their reservations for the next month are open, or post that there’s a last-minute table available because of a cancellation. Better be quick about it, though. They’re snapped up in seconds.

It’s a minefield, and one that has only been compounded by the rise of social media. Quick-fire restaurant recommendation videos from hype men like TopJaw have turned places like The Devonshire, modern Filipino spot Donia and Soho’s Algerian Coffee Stores to name just a few, into the hottest tickets in town. Like sheep to a shepherd, other influences have followed suit, resulting in thousands of carbon-copy review videos for the same restaurant, which then becomes booked up for months.