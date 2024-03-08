Restaurateur Jeremy King tells me customers have been moved to tears upon entering Arlington, his first restaurant since departing Corbin & King, very much an echo of the glamorous Le Caprice that stood in this same spot in St James’s for so many years before.

Much has changed and yet, to the untrained eye, it looks the same: glossy black and white tones, elegant strip lighting, mirrors and David Bailey photographs. From a table in the middle of the restaurant, we watch well-dressed types come and go. New, but old scalloped wine buckets are on their way. “So we can fit three bottles in one bucket,” King explains.

Is Arlington a pastiche? Or is it a time warp, through which to view a more romantic time? First, it is King returning to the industry he departed from. To where, for him and former business partner Chris Corbin, it really all began – in 1981, when King was just 27.