Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to making the news. Recent headlines include that he’s ramping up security at his £7m mansion after squatters took over his London pub last month; that he thinks he’s a better dad to his younger kids; and criticism of a viral video of Ramsay cooking “the most disgusting pizza you’ll ever see” (Bloody Mary base, black pudding and baked beans).

Meanwhile, the news that he’s opening five new restaurants in London later this year has flown under the radar. All of them will be in the highest of high rises, 22 Bishopsgate, and will include another Lucky Cat, another Bread Street Kitchen, a bar, a 14-seat chef’s table and a cookery school.

If you count burger joints and food court stalls alongside his restaurants, that brings the total number of Ramsay-branded eateries to nearly 90 – the biggest chef empire in the world.