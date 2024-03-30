Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

If you spent £100 on an Easter egg what would you get for your money?

Luxury eggs at expensive prices are one thing, but could they be better value than a supermarket bought egg? Hannah Twiggs looks at the soaring costs of Easter treats this week and unpicks the truth about what you are really getting for your money

Saturday 30 March 2024 09:15
Comments
<p>Fortnum & Mason is, as ever, leading the charge with its range of super luxury Easter eggs </p>

Fortnum & Mason is, as ever, leading the charge with its range of super luxury Easter eggs

(Alamy)

When a Fabergé-designed Easter egg from The Ritz seems better value for money than the bog-standard Maltesers offering from the supermarket, you know something has gone horribly, horribly wrong in the world.

The gift of giving chocolate eggs at Easter – one of the last religious traditions atheists have claimed and rebranded – is odd. And the world of luxury Easter eggs is downright bizarre.

There are the repeat offenders. At Fortnum & Mason this year, £50 will get you a mere 227g dark chocolate egg, decorated with sugar flowers and filled with mini Easter paraphernalia-shaped dark chocolates. (For context, a 200g dark chocolate bar costs £1.30 at Tesco.) Fortnums are also selling real hen eggs (£1.85 at Tesco), hollowed, painted gold and filled with praline milk chocolate for £30.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in