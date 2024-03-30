When a Fabergé-designed Easter egg from The Ritz seems better value for money than the bog-standard Maltesers offering from the supermarket, you know something has gone horribly, horribly wrong in the world.

The gift of giving chocolate eggs at Easter – one of the last religious traditions atheists have claimed and rebranded – is odd. And the world of luxury Easter eggs is downright bizarre.

There are the repeat offenders. At Fortnum & Mason this year, £50 will get you a mere 227g dark chocolate egg, decorated with sugar flowers and filled with mini Easter paraphernalia-shaped dark chocolates. (For context, a 200g dark chocolate bar costs £1.30 at Tesco.) Fortnums are also selling real hen eggs (£1.85 at Tesco), hollowed, painted gold and filled with praline milk chocolate for £30.