If you spent £100 on an Easter egg what would you get for your money?
Luxury eggs at expensive prices are one thing, but could they be better value than a supermarket bought egg? Hannah Twiggs looks at the soaring costs of Easter treats this week and unpicks the truth about what you are really getting for your money
When a Fabergé-designed Easter egg from The Ritz seems better value for money than the bog-standard Maltesers offering from the supermarket, you know something has gone horribly, horribly wrong in the world.
The gift of giving chocolate eggs at Easter – one of the last religious traditions atheists have claimed and rebranded – is odd. And the world of luxury Easter eggs is downright bizarre.
There are the repeat offenders. At Fortnum & Mason this year, £50 will get you a mere 227g dark chocolate egg, decorated with sugar flowers and filled with mini Easter paraphernalia-shaped dark chocolates. (For context, a 200g dark chocolate bar costs £1.30 at Tesco.) Fortnums are also selling real hen eggs (£1.85 at Tesco), hollowed, painted gold and filled with praline milk chocolate for £30.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies