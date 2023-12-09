How to survive Christmas as a vegan

Whether you’re tucking into turkey or making a mushroom wellington this year, there’s at least one thing both meat-eaters and vegans can agree on: Christmas dinner isn’t complete without roast potatoes.

So we should all be alarmed at the news of a shortage of spuds after a particularly difficult year for farmers. Heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Storms Agnes, Babet and Ciaran (not a punk band, but definitely should be) have produced a record low of 4.1 million tonnes of potatoes. Well, at least we can avoid arguing over whether to serve them mashed or roasted. Supplies of broccoli and cauliflower have also been badly affected.

But perhaps the news isn’t just another opportunity to moan about the weather, but to address an even more insidious issue with the way we eat in Britain.