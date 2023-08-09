Who knew a simple flan could be so well-travelled?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Of all the sweet dishes in the world, you wouldn’t expect the simple flan to be so well-travelled,” says chef Jeremy Pang.

“Yet when you look at the simplicity of its ingredients – essentially a sweetened and flavoured egg custard – you can see why so many cultures have adopted the flan into their own cuisines.

“This coffee-flavoured version is found in most coffee shops in Vietnam, but it’s also one of the most popular desserts in the Philippines.”

Coffee and coconut flan

Makes: 10

Ingredients:

For the caramel:

300g caster sugar

300ml water

For the custard:

6 large eggs, at room temperature

400ml coconut milk

300ml condensed milk

1 shot of strong espresso (swapsies: 2 tbsp good-quality instant coffee dissolved in 1 tbsp hot water)

Whipped cream, fresh fruit or sugared peanuts, to decorate

Method:

1. Stand 10 ramekins in an ovenproof dish or a deep-sided baking tray. Preheat the oven to 160C/350F/gas mark 4.

2. For the caramel, place the sugar and water in a saucepan on a low heat and stir for three to four minutes, until the sugar fully dissolves. Increase the heat to high and allow the sugar syrup to boil vigorously, without stirring, for about five to six minutes until it reaches a rich golden brown colour, taking care to ensure it doesn’t burn. Once ready, carefully and without hesitation, divide the caramel between the ramekins to form a layer of caramel on the base of each one.

3. For the custard, crack the eggs into a large mixing bowl, add the coconut milk and condensed milk, and beat well to form a thick, smooth mixture. Add the coffee and stir in, then strain the custard through a fine mesh sieve into a jug. Divide evenly between the ramekins.

4. Pour boiling water into the ovenproof dish until level with the top of the custard in the ramekins, being careful not to get any in the flans. Bake for 45 minutes to one hour, depending on size, until set. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly, then remove the ramekins from the hot water, taking care not to burn yourself. Allow to cool completely before serving.

5. To serve, loosen the rim of each flan using a dampened finger and then turn out onto a serving plate. Decorate with whipped cream, fresh fruit or sugared peanuts.

‘Jeremy Pang’s School Of Wok: Simple Family Feasts’ (Hamlyn, £22).