Florence Pugh delights fans with new cooking tutorial

Florence Pugh has returned to showcasing her beloved cooking tutorials on Instagram after a hiatus.

The 26-year-old actor, who went viral during the 2020 lockdowns thanks to her regular cooking videos, posted a series of clips on Friday evening telling fans she was planning on doing them more regularly.

“I’m back, let’s get cooking,” she announced in the fire video.

“I have you balanced on some avocados, how are you all doing?

“First of all I’m sorry it’s taken me so long ... life. Second of all, I’m so happy to be back. Thirdly I hope you’ve all been cooking.”

Pugh continued: “If you haven’t been I’m hoping I can do some inspiring and get you cooking some yummy food this weekend.”

The actor, who has starred in major films including Black Widow, Little Women and Midsommar, showed fans how to make a courgette-spaghetti in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce with garlic prawns.

Many fans tweeted about Pugh’s return to cooking on Instagram.

“Florence Pugh is cooking on instagram again and suddenly all is well in the world,” wrote one person.

“Happy ‘Florence Pugh is cooking on instagram stories again’ to all those who celebrate,” tweeted actor and comedian Rose Matafeo.

Pugh has previously opened up about how much cooking during lockdown helped her to cope.

In an interview with Elle magazine in March 2020 she said: “Cooking has been my saviour! When the world lockdown started and it obviously got serious very quickly, I found myself desperate to chop.

“Feed. Eat. Repeat!”