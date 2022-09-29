Here are all the deals being offered on National Coffee Day

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In honour of National Coffee Day this year, multiple coffee shops in the US are offering some discounts on the fan-favourite beverage.

The fall holiday is always celebrated on 29 September in America, as International Coffee Day falls on 1 October, per National Today.

This Thursday, many chains are offering free and discounted cups of Joe, whether its through customer loyalty plans or by ordering on the brand’s app.

From Dunkin’ Donuts to Tim Hortons, here are some of the shops that are celebrating National Coffee Day and what perks they’re having for it.

Dunkin’ Donuts

As noted on Dunkin Donuts’ Instagram Story this morning, all coffee shops in the US will give loyalty members a free cup of medium coffee with any purchase. Leading up to the holiday, Dunkin’ was also giving customers a free iced drink, when ordering from the chain through Grubhub.

Krispy Kreme

The beloved donut shop has announced that for today, guests can receive one free cup of iced or hot coffee. In addition, rewards members can also get a free donut.

Tim Hortons

For today only ,Tim Hortons will be offering a medium cup of hot or iced coffee for 25 cents for all customers who order ahead on the app.

Peet’s Coffee

The coffee retailer will be offering customers a 20 per cent off all online purchases when using the code COFFEEDAY at checkout. In addition, all Peet’s shops in the US, except ones Massachusetts, will be offering free delivery for customers who order through the app. Both of these deals will last beyond just one day, as the offers are valid until 2 October.

Bluebottle Coffee

Bluebottle Coffee will be giving customers a free pour-over or a 12 oz cold brew with a purchase of an eight-ounce bag of coffee beans, as noted on the shop’s Instagram Story. The brand will also have free shipping on all online products from now until 1 October.

Bluestone Lane

For guests who order through Bluestone Lane’s app, they will receive one free cup of coffee that would typically cost up to $5. The $5 credit will be applied at checkout, and the offer will last until 1 October.

Panera Bread

The chain’s first ever MyPanera Week began on National Coffee Day, with loyalty members being offered different deals through 29 September to 5 October. Today, existing Sip Club members can get $2 off select coffee beverages and smoothies.

Barnes & Nobles

The bookstore chain’s B&N Café will be giving customers a free tall cup of iced or hot coffee for free with the purchase of any baked item, as noted by Thrillist.