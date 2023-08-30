How to pull off a traditional German babka chocolate braid

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What looks more stunning than the randomly swirling bands of dark chocolate in this loaf of white sweet bread? This style of braiding is known in many countries, and is used with different fillings as well,” says former contestant on The Great British Bake Off, Jurgen Krauss.

“Always an eye-catcher, it used to be a special treat on our Saturday afternoon coffee table. The rich spices and citrus zest in combination with chocolate make this truly a great braid for any special occasion.”

Babka chocolate braid

Serves: 15

Ingredients:

For the dough:

190g bread flour

140g white spelt flour or plain flour, plus extra for dusting

6g instant yeast

1 pinch salt

40g caster sugar

180ml whole milk

1 medium egg

40g unsalted butter, softened

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

½ tsp ground cardamom

For the filling:

100g dark chocolate (54% or 70% cocoa solids, to taste)

60g unsalted butter

60g soft light brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground cloves

30g cocoa powder

Unsalted butter, melted, or apricot jam for glazing

Method:

1. For the dough, put all the ingredients in a bowl and, using your hands or a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, mix the ingredients until evenly distributed. Then knead the dough for several minutes until it has a smooth and silky texture. Cover with a tea towel or a plastic bag and leave to prove at room temperature for about one hour. Check with the poke test that the dough is ready.

‘German Baking’ is inspired by Krauss’ time on ‘Bake Off’ (Kyle Books/PA)

2. Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Put the chocolate, butter and sugar into a pan and melt over low heat. Once liquid, take the pan off the heat and add the cinnamon, cloves and cocoa powder. It’s OK if the filling looks grainy.

3. Line a 950g loaf tin with baking paper.

4. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to a rectangle measuring about 50 x 30cm. Spread the chocolate filling over the dough rectangle, leaving 2cms of the far short edge uncovered. Roll up the dough rectangle, starting at the near short edge. Seal the seam by pinching it.

5. Place the roll on a work surface with the seam facing down and, with a sharp knife, cut the roll lengthwise into halves. Twist the halves together to form a rope. You can do this starting at one end and twist this half of the roll, and then do the same for the other half; this way you don’t have to manipulate the whole length at once.

6. Place your hands palm down on the ends and, with a scooping movement, bring the ends to meet underneath the middle of yourrope. Transfer this into the lined tin, and cover with a tea towel or a plastic bag. Leave to prove for 30 minutes to one hour until the Babka is well risen and the dough starts to feel fragile; a gentle touch with a finger will leave a dent that only slowly recovers.

7. Preheat the oven to 170C fan/gas mark 5.

8. Bake the babka for 30-40 minutes.

9. Melt the butter for glazing or heat the apricot jam with a teaspoon of water. Brush the babka with melted butter or jam as soon as it is out of the oven. Leave to cool for about 15 minutes, then carefully remove from the tin and baking paper.

10. Let the babka cool completely before eating. Stored in an airtight container it will last for three days.

‘German Baking: Cakes, Tarts, Traybakes And Breads From The Black Forest And Beyond’ by Jurgen Krauss (published by Kyle Books on 31 August, £26).