5 different ways to spice up a G&T this summer

What’s summer without a gin and tonic? Although the bars are open, you don’t have to go out to enjoy this summer classic.

Here are some tips and recipes from Greenall’s Master Distiller, Joanne Moore, to help you serve up perfect G&Ts all summer long.

Keep your gin refrigerated: Although most people store their gin in a cupboard, a handy tip is to store the bottle in the fridge. This will help to keep it refreshingly cool.

Basil smash

Ingredients:

50ml Greenall’s original gin

25ml fresh lemon juice

12.5 sugar syrup

8 torn fresh basil leaves

Method:

1. Add basil to the base of a cocktail shaker and muddle gently.

2. Add Greenall’s Gin and remaining ingredients.

3. Shake over ice and strain.

4. Pour into an ice-filled tumbler glass.

Summer garden

Ingredients:

50ml Greenall’s original gin

10ml pink grapefruit juice

Pink lemonade

Strawberry slices

Sprig of rosemary

Method:

1. Add 50ml Greenall’s to glass.

2. Add 10ml pink grapefruit juice and a handful of strawberry slices.

3. Fill glass with ice then top up with pink lemonade.

4. Stir gently to combine.

5. Slap rosemary sprig “to wake up” then use to garnish along with strawberry slices and a few cracks of black pepper

Blueberry and honey punch

Ingredients:

350ml Greenall’s Blueberry gin

100ml lime juice

150ml honey water (mix honey and water in equal parts)

2 sprigs of fresh mint

Blueberries

Prosecco

Strawberry slices to garnish

Method:

1.Add Greenall’s Blueberry Gin to pitcher, followed by lime juice and honey water.

2. Take mint and pull off the leaves and slap to “wake up” the mint before adding.

3. Pour in a handful of blueberries and loads of ice.

4. Top with prosecco and garnish with strawberry slices.

Wild berry spritz

Ingredients:

30ml Greenall’s wild berry gin

20ml Aperol

15ml pink grapefruit juice

Raspberries

Aromatic tonic

Pink grapefruit for garnish

Method:

1. Add Greenall’s Wild Berry to glass along with Aperol and pink grapefruit juice.

2. Add ice and a handful of raspberries.

3. Top with aromatic tonic.

4. Stir gently to combine and add a wedge of pink grapefruit to garnish.

Maple and orange sour

Ingredients:

50ml Greenall’s blood orange & fig gin

20ml fresh orange juice

10ml maple syrup

Tonic water

Star anise for garnish

Method:

1. Add Greenall’s Blood Orange and Fig along with fresh orange juice.

2. Add maple syrup and a tiny pinch of sea salt.

3. Fill glass with ice and top up with tonic water.

4. Stir gently to combine ingredients.

5. Garnish with some star anise.