Gordon Ramsay’s flagship London restaurant ‘tightens dress code’

Gordon Ramsay’s flagship Chelsea restaurant has reminded its patrons of the dress code in a prominent message on its website.

The restaurant, named after the celebrity chef, has been open since 1998 and was awarded three Michelin stars in 2001, which it still retains.

Though the establishment has always centred fine dining and embraced a formal atmosphere, a report by Mail Online claims that the advice has been more strictly enforced over the last year.

A message to diners under the “restaurant information” section of the website reads: “We would like all of our guests to feel free to express their own individual style however, we do ask guests to avoid shorts, tracksuits and hoodies.

“Smart trainers are fine. We know lots of our guests like to dress smartly which we appreciate! Ultimately we want every guest to feel at home.”

The Independent has reached out to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay for comment.

The restaurant was Ramsay’s first solo venture, and is described as providing “elegant modern French cuisine using the finest seasonal ingredients and employing both classic and modern techniques”.

Gordon Ramsay in 2019 ( Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d )

Describing the restaurant, The Michelin Guide says: “Head Chef and Co-Owner Matt Abé interprets Ramsay’s style impeccably, with signature dishes like the lobster, langoustine and salmon ravioli proving as exquisitely executed as ever.

“As an embodiment of the chefs’ perfectly judged contrasts of flavour and texture, and their lightness of touch, you can’t go wrong with the roast veal sweetbread.”

Elsewhere at the restaurant, visitors can indulge in the £210 “menu prestige”, which includes the lobster ravioli dish, Cornish turbot with white asparagus, a cheese selection and sorbets.

This year, the chef and father of six will open five new restaurants in London high-rise 22 Bishopsgate, including another Lucky Cat, another Bread Street Kitchen, a bar, a 14-seat chef’s table and a cookery school.

With these new endeavours, the Hell’s Kitchen star will expand his restaurant empire to nearly 90 eateries in the world, making his the biggest chef empire in the world.

Recent reports have also claimed that Ramsay is ramping up security at his £7m mansion after squatters took over his London pub last month.

After first declaring that they’d stay in the building, the squatter group then said they’d leave after lawyers secured a High Court order for the possession of the premises.