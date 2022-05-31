How to get a free Greggs sausage roll this bank holiday weekend

Greggs is giving away free sausage rolls in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The monarch is set to celebrate 70 years on the throne – the longest reign in British history – with a four-day bank holiday this weekend.

The festivities will begin with the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the lighting of the royal beacons on Thursday.

This will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday which the entire royal family, including the Duke of York and the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, are expected to attend.

Over the weekend, there is a platinum jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace as well as a platinum jubilee pageant.

In celebration of the historic milestone, Greggs has teamed up with Just Eat to provide free sausage rolls for those placing takeaway orders through the bank-holiday.

The popular bakery chain will offer customers one sausage roll or vegan sausage roll when they order more than £10 of food or drink from 2-5 June.

To claim the offer, customers must place an order with Greggs through JustEat, either via the online website or on the app.

The platinum jubilee also coincides with National Sausage Day and National Thank You Day on 5 June – the same date the public is being encouraged to host street parties as part of “The Big Jubilee Lunch”.

“A national icon with the power to unite Britons up and down the country, the humble pastry is set to claim a starring roll in the Queen’s big weekend,” Greggs said in a statement.

Separately, JustEat is offering a 20 per cent discount on all orders from restaurtants with the word “royal” in their name. To claim this, use the code “ROYAL20” at checkout.

Subway customers will also receive free delivery when they place an order for £10 or more.

Greggs joins a long list of brands that have revealed plaitnum jubilee-themed food and offers in recent weeks.

Heinz has reimagined two of its most popular products, Salad Queen and HP Sauce. In honour of the monarch, they have been renamed Salad Queen and HM Sauce.