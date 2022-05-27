More than 16,000 street parties planned for platinum jubilee weekend

More than 16,000 street parties are set to take place across England in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee next month.

The 96-year-old monarch will celebrate 70 years on the throne with a four-day weekend of festivities, beginning on 2 June.

The four-day spectacle will include a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a Platinum Party at the Palace and the Queen’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

On 5 June, which also marks National Thank You Day, the public is being encouraged to host street parties as part of “The Big Jubilee Lunch”.

Council across the country have received a “huge number” of applications for residents who are keen to host a street party in their area, the Local Government Association has said.

In celebration of the historic milestone – the Queen is the first monarch in British history to reach a platinum jubilee – many councils have waived administration fees that are typically charged for road closures.

Thousands of roads are expected to be unavailable during the bank holiday weekend, with 9,500 roads closed during the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.

A snap poll of a dozen councils by the LGA showed it has approved more than 1,000 street parties so far.

Extrapolated across the country, the LGA estimates there could be more than 16,000 celebrations taking place.

In Hertfordshire, the County Council has received a record 475 street party applications. Meanwhile, the London Borough of Waltham has approved more than 100 events, including a mile-long street party.

“Councils are pulling out all the stops to help their communities celebrate a historic day for our country,” LGA chairman James Jamieson, said.

“Whether it be approving thousands of local road closures for free or putting on big community events, councils are doing what they do best and bringing people together in innovative ways to mark this important milestone.

“After two tough years at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that this time will allow people to raise a toast and celebrate with their loved ones and neighbours“.

Some councils have also planned jubilee events. Wyre Forest, Gedling and Surrey Heath are among those that have organised beacon lighting, picnics and tea parties.

Additional reporting by PA