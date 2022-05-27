Queen news - live: BBC documentary to show unseen footage of royal family
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
Members of the public tuning into the upcoming BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, will get to catch a glimpse into the “fun behind the formality” of royal life, the Queen will say in her introduction of the footage.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, she has appeared at the Chelsea Flower show this week riding an electric buggy.
Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
Portrait of Queen painted by robot unveiled
A portrait of the Queen painted by a humanoid robot artist has been unveiled in celebration of the platinum jubilee.
The painting, titled Algorithm Queen, is an abstract, multi-dimensional portrait of the monarch, painted by Ai-Da, an artificial intelligence robot — named after 18th century mathematician and scientist Ada Lovelace, who is considered to be the first computer programmer.
Ellie Muir reports:
A robot called Ai-Da has painted a portrait of the Queen to celebrate the Jubilee
The robot artist Ai-Da is named after 18th century scientist Ada Lovelace
Unseen footage shows glimpse of ‘fun behind the formality’ of the Queen’s life
The Queen will allow the world to see touching glimpses of “the fun behind the formality” of her royal life in home movies that have been released for the first time.
The clips, which span her life from being a baby pushed in a pram by her mother to her coronation in 1953 at the age of 27, come as she is set to celebrate her platinum jubilee.
Find out what to expect from the upcoming BBC documentary, Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen:
Unseen footage shows glimpse of 'fun behind the formality' of the Queen's life
The Queen granted the BBC access to hundreds of home-made recordings shot by her, her parents and the Duke of Edinburgh
Good morning, and welcome back to The Independent’s liveblog following the latest updates about the Queen and the royal family. The big platinum jubilee weekend is now just under a week away.
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Queen and the royal family today. Come back tomorrow when we continue to bring you the latest updates in the run-up to the platinum jubilee weekend.
‘Make Elizabeth the last’ anti-monarchy campaigners urge ahead of platinum jubilee
An anti-monarchy pressure group has plastered billboards across the country urging ‘Make Elizabeth the last’ ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next week.
Above the faces of Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Charles, the advert says #AbolishtheMonarchy.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
'Make Elizabeth the last' anti-monarchy campaigners urge ahead of platinum jubilee
#AbolishtheMonarchy advert reads above the faces of Royal family
Why does the Queen love corgis so much?
For over eight decades, from 1933 to 2018, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi
But where did it all begin? Rachel Burchfield delves deep:
The Queen and her corgis: Why the monarch is so fond of the breed
Her Majesty currently owns three dogs – two corgis and one dorgi
12 fascinating things we learned from royal experts ahead of the platinum jubilee
Royal expert Sean O’Grady was joined by former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond during an event for The Independent last week, where the pair spoke about the highs and lows of the royal family.
Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson, who hosted the event, reveals all the things we learned from our panellists:
The monarchy could have ‘disappeared’ if Charles was already King
With the platinum jubilee on the horizon, Laura Hampson speaks to royal experts about the Queen’s legacy and the resilience of the firm
When are the Jubilee bank holidays? The full list for 2022
Mark your calendars if you haven’t already:
When are the Jubilee bank holidays? The full list for 2022
Is Good Friday a bank holiday?
Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs
The Queen’s former chef, Darren McGrady, has drawn back the curtain and revealed Her Majesty’s private dining habits, having previously spoken about her preferred drinks.
In his book “Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen”, McGrady revealed the Queen’s dining preferences, her favourite meals and the things she is not a fan of on the dinner table.
Find out what Her Majesty’s preferences are below:
Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs
Her Majesty reportedly has four meals a day - but only eats small portions at each.
Royal corgi revealed as platinum jubilee emoji
The royal family’s Platinum Jubilee emoji has been unveiled – a crown-wearing corgi called PJ.
The cartoon image of the cheerful dog – the Queen’s favourite breed – appeared on the monarchy’s official Twitter account, with the message: “Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!”
Find out more about PJ below:
Royal corgi revealed as platinum jubilee emoji
The emoji will accompany Jubilee hashtags in celebration of the national commemorations of the monarch’s 70-year reign
