This five-ingredient grilled salmon is deceptively full of flavour
This is a quick and easy dish that the whole family will love, says Colu Henry
A buttery sauce run through with vibrant citrus and mint brings an easy elegance to this salmon. Don’t let the short ingredient list fool you: there’s lots of flavour here. The red-pepper flakes give off a subtle heat, while orange zest and fresh mint cut the richness of this superbly fatty fish. A crisp green salad or sautéed asparagus would work well alongside, as would a glass of crisp, chilled rosé.
Grilled salmon with chilli, orange and mint
Serves: 4
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
4 tbsp unsalted butter
½ tsp red-pepper flakes
1½ tsp orange zest
3 tbsp finely chopped mint
Salt and black pepper
4 (140170g) salmon fillets
Flaky salt, for serving (optional)
Method:
1. Turn on the grill and position the oven rack to sit about 15cm below it.
2. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add red-pepper flakes, and cook for about 1 minute. Remove butter from heat, and stir in orange zest and 2 tablespoons mint. Set aside.
3. Season salmon well with salt and pepper and place skin-side down on a rimmed baking tray lined with foil. Spoon butter mixture evenly over the top of each fillet.
4. Grill salmon for 4 to 6 minutes until the skin becomes opaque and the fish appears flaky. It should be medium-rare in the thickest part of the fillet. If you prefer your salmon a bit more cooked, leave it in for another minute or so, moving it to a lower rack if the tops get too dark. Serve, and scatter with remaining mint. Season with flaky salt, if desired.
© The New York Times
