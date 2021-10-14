This five-ingredient grilled salmon is deceptively full of flavour

A buttery sauce run through with vibrant citrus and mint brings an easy elegance to this salmon. Don’t let the short ingredient list fool you: there’s lots of flavour here. The red-pepper flakes give off a subtle heat, while orange zest and fresh mint cut the richness of this superbly fatty fish. A crisp green salad or sautéed asparagus would work well alongside, as would a glass of crisp, chilled rosé.

Grilled salmon with chilli, orange and mint

Serves: 4

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

½ tsp red-pepper flakes

1½ tsp orange zest

3 tbsp finely chopped mint

Salt and black pepper

4 (140170g) salmon fillets

Flaky salt, for serving (optional)

Method:

1. Turn on the grill and position the oven rack to sit about 15cm below it.

2. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add red-pepper flakes, and cook for about 1 minute. Remove butter from heat, and stir in orange zest and 2 tablespoons mint. Set aside.

3. Season salmon well with salt and pepper and place skin-side down on a rimmed baking tray lined with foil. Spoon butter mixture evenly over the top of each fillet.

4. Grill salmon for 4 to 6 minutes until the skin becomes opaque and the fish appears flaky. It should be medium-rare in the thickest part of the fillet. If you prefer your salmon a bit more cooked, leave it in for another minute or so, moving it to a lower rack if the tops get too dark. Serve, and scatter with remaining mint. Season with flaky salt, if desired.

© The New York Times