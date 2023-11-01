Four delicious ways to use up leftover pumpkin this Halloween

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The most spooktacular time of the year is here but – as exciting as Halloween is – shockingly, a whopping 18,000 tons of pumpkin goes to waste every year in the UK. That’s the same weight as 1,500 double-decker buses, which is pretty frightening.

Pumpkin isn’t just for making spooky faces out of on Halloween, though – not only are they delicious in a wide range of recipes, but did you know pumpkins also have a whole number of health benefits too?

Pumpkins are packed with health benefits. Rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and fibre, this versatile vegetable is really good for eye, gut and heart health, and that’s just the flesh!

Pumpkin seeds are a great source of good fats, iron and B vitamins – all important nutrients that support heart, muscle, skin, nervous system and immune health. If you eat enough of them, the seeds are also a good source of protein and fibre – both of which help to regulate blood sugar.

Ready to enjoy some yummy pumpkin goodness this Halloween? From classic soup to fancy fondue, here are four recipes that are to die for.

Hearty pumpkin soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 cups of pumpkin/vegetable/chicken stock

500g pumpkin puree

Large knob of butter

1 chopped onion

2 chopped carrots

1 finely chopped garlic clove

1 cup of cream

½ tsp chopped thyme, salt and pepper

Method:

Melt the butter in a large saucepan, then add the garlic, onion, carrots, thyme and a pinch of salt and cook for 5-8 minutes or until softened.

When cooked, transfer to a food processor and blitz together with the pumpkin puree until smooth, then return to the saucepan, add in the stock.

Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Reduce the heat to very low and add the cream and simmer for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste and serve.

Pumpkin ravioli with sage butter

Pumpkin and sage are a match in flavour heaven (Gousto)

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 eggs

400g “00” pasta flour

4 tsp olive oil

350g roast pumpkin flesh

100g grated parmesan

15g fresh sage

75g butter

Salt and pepper

Method:

For pumpkin filling: Add the roast pumpkin, grated parmesan and a big pinch of salt and pepper to a food processor and blitz until smooth.

For the ravioli: Add the eggs, pasta flour and olive oil to a food processor and blitz until a crumbly mixture forms.

Knead the mixture for 10 minutes or until it becomes smooth and elastic, then wrap in clingfilm and leave to rest for 20 minutes.

When ready, cut the dough into 4 pieces and roll out into thin pasta sheets (approx 2mm).

On one sheet, spoon out a couple of teaspoons of filling every few inches, then brush around each mound of filling with water, place the second sheet on top and cut around each mound with a sharp knife. Crimp the edges of each to seal them.

Repeat until all the filling or pasta sheets have been used up, then add the ravioli to a pot of boiling water for 3 minutes or until they float to the top of the water.

For the sage butter: Heat the butter in a frying pan until melted and foaming, then add the sage leaves and cook until the leaves crisp up and the butter browns. Season to taste, and drizzle over the cooked ravioli.

Pumpkin pickle

Ingredients:

500g pumpkin

1 red onion

2 garlic cloves

1 red chilli

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 tsp turmeric

15g knob of ginger

250ml cider vinegar

250ml castor sugar

1 tsp nigella seeds

Method:

Peel and slice the onions, garlic and ginger. Peel and chop the pumpkin into small bite-size pieces. De-seed and finely chop the red chillies.

Heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of oil and cook the onion, ginger and chilli for 10-12 min or until softened.

Add the mustard seeds, garlic, and turmeric and cook for 1 min.

Add the pumpkin, sugar, cider vinegar & a splash of water and cook for 8 min or until the pumpkin has softened and the pickle has thickened.

Season with a pinch of salt, sprinkle in the nigella seeds and transfer the mixture to sterilised jars.

Pumpkin fondue

This bubbling fondue is perfect for feeding a crowd (Gousto)

Ingredients:

1 whole mid-large sized pumpkin

300g of grated mixed cheeses (traditionally gruyere, Emmental and cheddar)

2 tsp cornflour

A peeled garlic clove

A few glugs of white wine

Method:

Cut the top off the pumpkin and scrape out the fibrous strands and seeds, then replace the lid and bake in the oven at 180C/160C fan for 1 hr to 1hr 30 minutes, or until the pumpkin flesh is cooked.

Meanwhile, mix the cornflour with the grated cheese until it has fully coated the gratings.

When the pumpkin has mostly cooked, remove from the oven, take off the lid and place the grated cheese, white wine and garlic clove inside, giving it a mix to combine.

Increase the oven temperature a little higher and bake for a further 30 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling away.

When cooked, remove from the oven and serve with bread or crudites for dipping.

For more Halloween tips and recipes, visit the Gousto website.