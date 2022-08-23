Make breakfast less boring with an egg salad nori wrap

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When I am looking for a quick breakfast or snack I regularly turn to what I call my mini egg salad. I routinely keep hard cooked eggs in the refrigerator, so I can make it for myself on a whim. I peel one egg, chop it up in a little bowl, stir in a dab each of mustard and mayo, and a sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper. Then I eat it right out of the same bowl scooping it onto, say, wholegrain crackers or stalks of celery. If I am feeling adventurous, I might add fresh dill or hot sauce to the mix.

One day I decided to take it up a notch and layer my single serving of egg salad into a sheet of sushi nori I had laying around. Taking cues from elements commonly found in Japanese hand rolls, I added matchsticks of cucumber and spring onions, then topped it with a spray of microgreens and wrapped it up.

It was so tasty, I just had to share it with you here. I kept this recipe simple, so it would stay PB-and-J-easy, but you could run with it, adding a touch wasabi paste, a sprinkle of shichimi togarashi, and/or cooked, shelled edamame.

You could also substitute another raw vegetable for the cucumber based on what you have around, such as radish or red bell pepper, and you could use red or sweet white onion instead of the spring onion.

The recipe here makes four servings in case you are feeding a group, or want to make a batch of the egg salad ahead and have the other ingredients prepped to be wrapped up into a hand roll on a moment’s notice. But you can always play it like I usually do, dividing the recipe by four, and making just one mini egg salad wrap at a time, to have all to yourself whenever you want one.

Nori egg salad wraps

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

These egg salad wraps – made with a simple mustard-seasoned egg salad, with cucumber, spring onion and sprouts wrapped in sushi nori – make for a tasty and healthy breakfast or snack. Make a batch of the egg salad ahead and have the other ingredients prepped for wrapping into a hand roll on a moment’s notice.

Storage notes: Any leftover egg salad can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Ingredients:

4 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp Dijon mustard

⅛ tsp fine salt

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 sheets toasted nori (sushi nori)

¼ English cucumber, seeded and julienned into 7½cm strips

2 spring onions, trimmed, 7½cm of the white and light green part, sliced lengthwise into strips

Handful microgreens or sprouts

Method:

In a medium bowl, stir together the eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to combine.

Place one sheet of the nori, shiny side down, onto a clean surface. Dollop about ¼ cup of the egg salad in the centre of the nori toward the top of the sheet, then place a quarter of each of the cucumber, spring onion and microgreens on top. Fold the bottom of the nori over the egg salad, then roll up into a wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve.

Nutrition information per serving (1 wrap) | Calories: 124; total fat: 10g; saturated fat: 2g; cholesterol: 173mg; sodium: 198mg; carbohydrates: 2g; dietary fibre: 1g; sugar: 1g; protein: 7g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

