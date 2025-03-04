IHOP is giving away free pancakes today — here’s how to get them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

IHOP (International House of Pancakes) restaurants all around the U.S. are offering a special deal in honor of National Pancake Day.

On Tuesday, March 4, the food chain is giving a free short stack of Buttermilk Pancakes to customers. However, they can only get the free pancakes if they dine in an IHOP restaurant between 7 am and 8 pm.

Although no minimum purchase is required for customers to get the freebie, there’s a limit of one stack of free pancakes per customer.

With more than 1,600 IHOP restaurants in the U.S., you can find your local spot for free pancakes using the chain’s online store locator.

IHOP’s latest pancake deal comes days after the company broke the Guinness World Records title for the most pancakes served in eight hours. The company broke the record at Santa Monica Pier on Saturday (March 1) when its team served 25,629 pancakes to 8,543 guests.

“National Pancake Day is a holiday our fans have come to know and love, which is why we wanted to make the celebration even bigger for our 20th anniversary with 20K for Pancake Day," Lenna Yamamichi, vice president of brand creative at IHOP, said in a statement before Saturday’s event.

In honor of how many pancakes were served on Saturday, IHOP donated $1 for every pancake to Feeding America, resulting in $25,629 going directly toward the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Along with IHOP, Denny’s is also celebrating National Pancake Day today. While pancakes aren’t being offered for free, customers can plan for the chain’s “All You Can Eat Pancakes” deal when dining in the restaurant. The endless amount of pancakes, with the first round being three buttermilk pancakes, costs just $6.

Last month, Denny’s announced that some of its restaurants were adding a surcharge to its popular dishes because of rising egg prices caused by the current spread of bird flue in the U.S.

“Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that includes eggs,” the company said in a statement emailed to The Independent on February 24. However, Denny’s said it would continue to look for ways to provide options for customers on its menu.

Similarly, Waffle House put a 50-cent surcharge per egg in effect in February due to the egg shortage.