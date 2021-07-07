Sign up to our IndyEats newsletter for a chance to win a BBQ and food box

The IndyEats desk has been bringing you easy, affordable recipes and meal plans, interviews with world-renowned chefs and up-and-coming influencers and honest reviews of the cookbooks and utensils that are actually worth your money for two months now. So it feels like the right time to be launching our first competition, exclusive for those who have signed up to our free newsletter.

To celebrate summer, dining al fresco and long-awaited reunions with friends and family, the grill masters behind National BBQ Week will be giving one lucky winner a top of the range Primo JR200 kamado barbecue, ideal for staycations or barbies in the garden as it requires minimal setup but has enough space to cook up a gastro-grilled meal for 10 people.

To ensure you’re totally prepared, the winner will also win a BarbiBox containing all the food and drink you’ll need, as well as The Ultimate Book of BBQ, filled with recipes and tips to get you grilling like a pro. The runner-up will also receive two delicious BarbiBoxes.

To be in with a chance to win our first competition, sign up to the IndyEats newsletter before Saturday (10 July). We’ll be releasing all the details about what you can win and how you can enter then.

Keep your eyes peeled and stay up to date with other exciting things to come by following us on Twitter and Instagram, as well our Lifestyle page.