Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Clarkson says UK food prices should be ‘double’ what they are

The broadcaster highlighted the amount of work that goes into food production

Kate Ng
Friday 25 November 2022 07:35
Comments
Jeremy Clarkson blasts government as he collects farming award

Jeremy Clarkson has said that food prices should be “double what they are” because of the “soul-destroying” work that goes into food farming.

The Top Gear star made the comments while recalling an experience when he and girlfriend Lisa Hogan had to help pigs on his farm mate during a downpour.

Clarkson, 62, bought a farm in Oxfordshire in 2008 and began managing the land in 2019 after a tenant farmer retired. He renamed the farm Diddly Squat, a reference to its lack of profits.

Speaking to Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on The News Agents podcast, Clarkson said: “People simply don’t pay enough for their food. The one thing a government will never say, ‘Oh you’ve got to pay more for food, you don’t pay enough’.

“[Prices] should be double what they are. It’s soul-destroying, the amount of work. I mean, I was out last week in honestly sideways rain, really heavy, hard rain, trying to get a pig’s penis into the back of another pig while Lisa, my girlfriend, was trying to give another sow the impression she was being mated by rubbing her back.

Recommended

“Then somebody’s going to go, ‘How much for your bacon?! Why are you charging so much?’ Because it costs a fortune to do it.”

Clarkson added that the experience “was a very, very funny day but really hard work”.

“Then Lisa and I had to build all their pens so you’re out at night because it goes dark so early. You’re out at night hammering fence posts and then stretching the barbed wire along and fixing electric fences just so that somebody can stand in Tesco and go, ‘Have you seen the price of these pork chops?!’”

The broadcaster’s comments come after food inflation soared to a record 11.6 per cent in October – 6.6 per cent higher than they were this time last year, which was also a record.

Jeremy Clarkson on his farm, Diddly Squat (Blackball Media)

(PA Media)

Prices are expected to go up even further over the next year as farmers face the worst conditions “in living memory”, the National Farmers Union (NFU) warned MPs earlier this month.

The rising cost of animal feed and nitrogen fertiliser, coupled with a chronic labour shortage linked to Brexit, are all expected to push prices up.

Recommended

Clarkson’s life and work on Diddly Squat is documented in his Amazon Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm, which has gained a huge fan following.

In October, the café and restaurant on the farm was ordered to close over an alleged violation of planning laws. It opened in July despite two rejected applications.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in