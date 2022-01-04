(KFC)

KFC’s vegan chicken burger is back and now a permanent menu item

The Original Recipe Vegan Burger can now be ordered all year round

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 04 January 2022 11:40
Comments

KFC has announced that its vegan chicken burger is making a return to its menu — and this time it’s permanent.

From 4 January, the fast food chain’s Original Recipe Vegan Chicken Burger will be available in all of the KFC restaurants in the UK and will be available for £3.99.

The burger includes a Quorn fillet, coated in the chain’s iconic 11 herbs and spices recipe. It’s completed with iceberg lettuce, vegan mayonnaise and is encased by KFC’s signature soft buns.

It’s not the first time KFC has launched its vegan burger — but it’s the first time it has made the vegan option a permanent item on its menu.

The burger was available only for a limited amount of time last year, between 4 January and 28 February, 2021.

Recommended

The vegan burger was initially launched in June 2019 when it was called “The Imposter” and sold out within four days.

At the time, KFC said sales of its vegan burger were 500 per cent higher than its classic chicken burger, with one restaurant in Gloucester Road, London reportedly selling one burger every minute.

“The Colonel was all about welcoming everyone to his table – now vegans, flexitarians and our fried chicken fans can all enjoy the taste of our Original Recipe together,” Ira Dubinsky, innovation director at KFC UK and Ireland, said in 2019.

“We’ve worked hard to perfect the flavour and make a Vegan Burger the Colonel would be proud of. It’s the flavour of KFC, just with zero chicken.”

The Imposter was later renamed as the Original Recipe Vegan Burger and it won the Peta award for Best Vegan Chicken Burger during the organisation’s annual Vegan Food Awards in 2020.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in