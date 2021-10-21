Make Korean fried chicken at home with the help of... cornflakes

Super-crispy chicken bathed in a sauce made spicy by the addition of gochujang, Korea’s famous spice paste,” explains food writer Donal Skehan.

“In this recipe, nuggets of chicken thigh meat are made crispy without a deep-fat fryer and instead are baked in the oven unashamedly with the help of crushed cornflakes. It’s a crispy chicken tip that works a treat.”

Korean fried chicken bowls

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

250ml (1 cup) buttermilk

8 free-range chicken thighs (bone in and skin on), cut into bite-sized pieces

100g (3½oz) cornflakes

85g (3oz) plain (all-purpose) flour

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garlic powder

Sunflower oil spray

For the sauce:

8 cloves of garlic, finely grated

1 large thumb-sized piece of ginger, finely grated

6 tbsp light soy sauce

70g (2 ½oz) gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

4 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

For the bowls:

250g (9oz) sticky rice, cooked

½ head red cabbage, thinly sliced

6 spring onions (scallions), thinly sliced

Handful of radishes, finely sliced

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

A good handful of coriander leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/Gas 6.

2. In a large bowl, mix the buttermilk with a generous season of sea salt and ground black pepper. Add the chicken to the bowl and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Set aside.

3. Pour the cornflakes in a large freezer bag and crush them with a rolling pin to a coarse powder. Add the flour, chilli and garlic powders to the bag along with salt and pepper. Seal the bag and shake the mix until combined.

4. Pour the dry mix into a large wide shallow bowl. One by one using tongs, dip each marinated chicken piece (shaking off any excess) in the dry mix until coated on all sides.

5. Arrange the chicken on a baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly spritz with sunflower oil spray. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and crispy, turning halfway through to make sure they’re golden on all sides.

6. While the chicken cooks, prepare the sauce. In a small saucepan whisk together the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochujang, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil and brown sugar.

7. Place the saucepan over a medium heat and bring to a low simmer, cooking until the sugar is just dissolved – about three minutes. Set aside.

8. Once the chicken has cooked, brush with the sauce.

9. Assemble serving bowls with the sticky rice, cabbage, spring onions, radishes, chicken pieces, sesame seeds and plenty of coriander. Drizzle with more of the spicy sauce as needed.

Recipe extracted from ‘Everyday Cook’ by Donal Skehan (published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25) available now.