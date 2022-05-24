Kourtney Kardashian has been mocked on social media for serving guests small portions of pasta at her wedding to Travis Barker last weekend.

The ceremony took place in Portofino, Italy, and saw the couple celebrate surrounded by friends and family.

Many photographs and videos from the lavish occasion have been shared across social media by guests, with one image, in particular, capturing people’s attention.

Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s younger half-sister, shared a photograph of the tomato pasta that was served at the wedding on her Instagram Story.

Social media users were quick to share a screenshot of the image on Twitter, offering up their thoughts.

“The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding is the one of the saddest things I’ve ever seen [sic],” wrote one person.

“The pasta portion sizes at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding yesterday. Personally, if a portion isn’t the size of my face I’m not interested,” added another.

One even teased: “If I’d been there I’d have walked out in protest”, and another said the portion would make them “leap into the sea.”

Another added: “I’ve never seen someone do shots of pasta before.”The couple’s ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbour.

Last week, Kardashian and Barker got married in Santa Barbara, California, in front of friends and family.

According to the outlet, the couple were joined by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father for the event. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding” which would involve “the whole family”, a source told People at the time.