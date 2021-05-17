Sadiq Khan launches ‘London Eats’ campaign to entice diners back to capital

The Mayor of London has launched a campaign aimed at attracting domestic tourists back into the capital to enjoy all the culinary delights it has to offer.

As lockdown restrictions ease further and people are allowed to eat and drink indoors at pubs, cafes and restaurants, Sadiq Khan’s ‘London Eats’ campaign will encourage visitors to support the hospitality industry.

The initiative is part of the city’s year-long ‘Let’s Do London’ campaign, which Mr Khan hopes will draw people back and boost London’s economy.

Some of London’s most famous chefs, restaurateurs and food enthusiasts will share their favourite hidden gems and food trails for tourists to follow and re-discover the city’s rich culinary landscape.

Well-known chefs such as Asma Khan, owner of the Darjeeling Express restaurant in Coven Garden, along with First Dates star Fred Sirieix and Masterchgef judge Monica Galetti will be among those doling out “insider tips”, which can be found on the Visit London website and social media pages.

Both regular and well-known Londoners will also offer food and drink recommendations to people riding the London Underground. Surprise tannoy announcements featuring singer Jessie Ware, footballer Harry Redknapp, Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash and more can be heard today and on the weekend of 22 and 23 May.

As restaurants across England open for indoor dining today, Sadiq Khan enjoys a bite to eat inside vegan restaurant Mildreds in Soho, central London, joined by East-London based drag queen Bimini Bon-Boulash (Joel Chant)

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: “The capital is the engine of the UK’s economy, but our retail, hospitality, culture and nightlife have been impacted hugely by Covid-19.

“By getting out and supporting them, while following public health advice, we can protect central London’s unique eco-system of shops, hospitality and world-leading cultural venues and boost our economy.”

The campaign also highlights a huge number of food and drink events that will be taking place across the capital in the coming months.

These include We Love Sundays at Borough Market, which will see the historic market open for visitors to buy produce for four hours every Sunday from 27 June; the reopening of Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden with new operators; a 10-day Taste of London event in Regent’s Park from 7 July; and BatterEats, a new outdoor food hall concept opening at Battersea Power Station.

The push for London to return to its bustling self comes amid huge challenges faces by the hospitality and cultural industry. According to analysis by City Hall of forecasts by VisitBritain, consumer spending in central London by overseas tourists fell by £7.4bn throughout 2020, with domestic tourists spending £3.5bn less.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, nearly 18 per cent of the UK’s hospitality jobs were based in London, employing around 568,000 Londoners.

Mr Khan said: “The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest-hit by the impact of the pandemic with too many jobs lost and under threat.

“As the government continues with the roadmap and as more businesses are able to open up, we are joining with famous chefs, foodies and hospitality venues to celebrate our city’s world-renowned industry.

“Together we will be sharing our favourite places to eat and drink in London and highlighting the huge range of exciting event sand openings that will be taking place this summer.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, added: “After a year of crisis in hospitality, London Eats is just the boost we need, to remind people that it’s safe to come to London and enjoy the best gastronomy that the planet has to offer.

“London now has hundreds more reasons to visit, with something for everyone - you may not be able to travel around the globe but you can transport yourself through eating out across the capital.”