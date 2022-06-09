Maltesers makes dark chocolate debut with lower-sugar range

Maltesers has announced it will be releasing a new dark chocolate version of the classic confectionery treat.

Designed to give fans of the chocolate snack greater choice, Maltesers Dark contains 65 per cent more cocoa and 30 per cent less sugar.

The first innovation in almost a decade, the new product follows previous iterations of the snack, including orange, mint and white chocolate variations.

According to the brand, around six packs of Maltesers are sold every second, but fans have long been asking for a dark chocolate version of the popular snack.

Dark chocolate, which is rich in antioxidants and a hit with vegans, has witnessed a 15 per cent growth in the market recently,

“We are excited to be extending our Maltesers range to offer Maltesers fans a new twist on the chocolate malt confections, which we all know and love,” said Maltesers brand director Leah Dyckes.

“We thought it was about time to finally create Dark Maltesers, as fans have been requesting us to bring out this flavour for years! We’re proud to have developed this new innovation and we can’t wait for everyone to taste the new product!”

Dark Maltesers will be available nationwide from 20 June in four pack formats, beginning at 66p.

The news comes just weeks after parent company Mars announced that it would be discontinuing its Milky Way Crispy Rolls, leaving fans bereft.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the brand said: “While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.

“The love for Milky Way Crispy Rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note!”

Fans expressed their sadness and outrage on social media, with one user writing: “Forget a heartbreak, milky way crispy rolls discontinued?? That’s a different type of hurt.”